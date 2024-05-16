Epic Reebok sale at Amazon — 11 deals I'd buy now
Reebok sneakers and apparel are on sale at Amazon
Amazon just launched a big sale on Reebok sneakers and apparel. After discount, deals start from $19 and you can score everything from cross fit trainers to leggings to T-shirts.
Some of the best cross training shoes we've tested, the Reebok Nano X4 are on sale from $115 at Amazon. These lightweight shoes provide plenty of comfort and support. Plus, stay hydrated with this Reebok 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler on sale for $19 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Reebok deals. Plus, check out the Skechers sneakers and and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon and this Amazon sale on Levi's jeans.
Best Reebok deals
Reebok 40oz Stainless Steel Tumbler With Handle: was $27 now $19 @ Amazon
Reebok's 40oz stainless steel tumbler is on sale for $19. It features double wall insulation to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature, and a rubber bottom to keep it stable. It's also leak proof and comes with options to drink from the straw or straight from the lid.
Reebok Workout Ready Shorts: was $35 now from $21 @ Amazon
These shorts are perfect for everything from Bulgarian split squats to HIIT sessions in the park. They're made with Reebok's Speedwick fabric, which wicks sweat away to help you stay cool and dry. A drawcord on the elastic waist lets you cinch them up when you need to.
Price check: $24 @ Reebok
Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Sneaker: was $65 now from $28 @ Amazon
Score these high-performance women's sneakers on sale from $28 at Amazon. They feature a leather upper, an EVA midsole and a Memory Tech foam sockliner. These shoes boast a 4.3 star rating based on over 20,000 Amazon reviews.
Reebok Men's BB4500 Hi 2 Sneaker: was $60 now from $28 @ Amazon
On sale from $28, these Hi 2 Sneakers are good for casual workouts or everyday wear. They feature durable and responsive rubber outsoles, a removable cushioned a EVA sockliner and a hi-top design.
Reebok Men's Standard Workout Ready Knit Pant: was $45 now from $30 @ Amazon
These simple but stylish Reebok men's joggers are on sale from $30 at Amazon. They feature a drawstring for a customizable fit, side pockets and a Reebok logo at one side.
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings: was $65 now from $39 @ Amazon
The versatile Lux High-Rise Leggings let you seamlessly go from yoga class to running errands. They have a wide, high-rise waistband that hugs you for a secure and flattering fit. Speedwick keeps you dry on the go, whereas MOTIONFRESH eliminates odor so you can wear them confidently for a full day.
Price check: $45 @ Reebok
Reebok Women's Lite 4 Shoes: was $60 now from $42 @ Amazon
These running shoes have a lightweight midsole that gives you premium cushioning as you pound the pavement. Not a serious runner? They're also comfy enough to wear for everyday use.
Price check: $42 @ Reebok
Reebok Women's Classics Franchise Track Jacket: was $75 now from $45 @ Amazon
Made from Speedwick fabric, this Reebok women's track jacket is lightweight and wicks sweat during workouts. It has a full zip as well as zipped pockets at the sides to store your stuff. There are also reflective patches to help you stand out.
Reebok Men's Nanoflex TR 2.0 Training Shoe: was $90 now from $57 @ Amazon
These Reebok Training Shoes will see you through most workouts, combining training and running shoes into a capable sneaker. It's not the most durable brand, but most feedback on Amazon suggests they still work well for weightlifting and they're super comfortable.
Reebok Women's Zig Dynamica 4 Shoes: was $85 now $57 @ Amazon
The Reebok Zig Dynamica 4 pack a sleek mesh upper that rides on a chunky zigzag midsole. It provides a snappy, energetic ride. Lightweight FuelFoam delivers the optimal balance of cushioning and support for heel-to-toe comfort.
Price check: $59 @ Reebok
Reebok Unisex Nano X4 Sneaker: was $149 now from $115 @ Amazon
The Reebok Nano X4 made our list of the best cross training shoes. We love their cushioned and supportive Lift and Run midsole, and the lightweight and breathable FLEXWEAVE mesh upper. They also have a TPU heel clip for stability.
