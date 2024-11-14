All-Clad cookware is up to 50% off on Amazon — shop the best pots and pans I’ve ever used
Sizzling cookware deals you don't want to miss
As someone who loves to cook, there's nothing more frustrating than sizzling up a savory meal only to have your culinary masterpiece stick to the bottom of your pan. If this sounds painfully familiar, I have some good news for you. I've been using All-Clad cookware for the past week — and I'm never turning back!
From searing a pork tenderloin and simmering sauce to frying an egg that slid seamlessly from the pan onto my plate, I've been testing out the All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Set and I'm fan-girling over the pots and pans that do not stick. Even better? The set is currently $320 off at Amazon. Plus, dozens of other All-Clad cookware and bakeware pieces are now up to 52% off.
Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorite All-Clad deals at Amazon starting at just $47. For more savings, check out the best Black Friday sales, as well as this week's best Amazon promo codes.
Best All-Clad Deals
The perfect breakfast sidekick, this griddle griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. It features a large open surface with low walls so you can easily turn or flip your foods. The griddle is oven safe up to 500°F and compatible with any stovetop, except induction.
If you're not quite ready to invest in a full cookware set from All-Clad, I recommend snagging this sauté pan and fry pan set that is now a whopping 52% off at Amazon. You'll get two kitchen staples that feature a flat base and flared, mid-sized sides that allow for easy flipping and tossing. The set is also constructed for fast, even heating and easy cleanup.
From conveniently cooking up one pan meals and braising meats to frying, sautéing and baking, this versatile cast iron skillet does it all. It can cook up just about food on just about any surface, including stovetops, ovens and even outdoor grills. It features extra wide handles that provide a comfortable grip and easy use with oven mitts. Plus, it comes with a 100% acacia wood trivet that's perfect for serving meals right at the table.
Although I haven't tried out this bakeware set yet, if there anywhere as good as the pots and pans (and I'm assuming they are), they're definitely worth a purchase. The 10-piece baking set will satisfy your sweet tooth with sheets, pans and racks to bake cookies, cakes, muffins and more. The high-quality pieces feature durable, ceramic-reinforced coating that resists scratches and staining and provides an easy release, batch after batch.
If you're in the market for a new set of pots and pans, look no further than this set from All-Clad. I've been using this nonstick cookware for about a week now, and they do not disappoint. From searing a pork tenderloin and simmering pasta sauces to frying an egg that slid seamlessly off the pan, I'm a huge advocate for this set that doesn't stick and delivers heat evenly. The 13-piece set comes with everything you need to cook up a delicious meal, including 8, 10 and 12- inch fry pans, 2 and 3 quart covered sauce pans, a 4 quart covered sauté pan, a 4 quart covered soup pot and and an 8 quart covered stockpot.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.