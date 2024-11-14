All-Clad cookware is up to 50% off on Amazon — shop the best pots and pans I’ve ever used

As someone who loves to cook, there's nothing more frustrating than sizzling up a savory meal only to have your culinary masterpiece stick to the bottom of your pan. If this sounds painfully familiar, I have some good news for you. I've been using All-Clad cookware for the past week — and I'm never turning back!

From searing a pork tenderloin and simmering sauce to frying an egg that slid seamlessly from the pan onto my plate, I've been testing out the All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Set and I'm fan-girling over the pots and pans that do not stick. Even better? The set is currently $320 off at Amazon. Plus, dozens of other All-Clad cookware and bakeware pieces are now up to 52% off.

Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorite All-Clad deals at Amazon starting at just $47.

Best All-Clad Deals

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Griddle: was $59 now $47 at Amazon US The perfect breakfast sidekick, this griddle griddle can cook up all your delicious favorites — like pancakes, eggs and bacon — in a flash. It features a large open surface with low walls so you can easily turn or flip your foods. The griddle is oven safe up to 500°F and compatible with any stovetop, except induction.

All-Clad Cast Iron Enameled Deep Skillet with Acacia Trivet: was $239 now $119 at Amazon US From conveniently cooking up one pan meals and braising meats to frying, sautéing and baking, this versatile cast iron skillet does it all. It can cook up just about food on just about any surface, including stovetops, ovens and even outdoor grills. It features extra wide handles that provide a comfortable grip and easy use with oven mitts. Plus, it comes with a 100% acacia wood trivet that's perfect for serving meals right at the table.

All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick Bakeware Set: was $291 now $159 at Amazon US Although I haven't tried out this bakeware set yet, if there anywhere as good as the pots and pans (and I'm assuming they are), they're definitely worth a purchase. The 10-piece baking set will satisfy your sweet tooth with sheets, pans and racks to bake cookies, cakes, muffins and more. The high-quality pieces feature durable, ceramic-reinforced coating that resists scratches and staining and provides an easy release, batch after batch.