I use my HexClad cookware every day — and this 49% off Memorial Day sale is not to be missed
Save on Gordon Ramsay-approved cookware
I've been using my HexClad pans, knives, and pepper mill for nearly three years, and while it's not cheap, I can attest that it's an investment worth making.
That's why, when a rare deal like HexClad's 49% off Memorial Day sale comes around, I'm the first to recommend it.
If you've been waiting to save on HexClad's unique hybrid cookware, the 39% off Hybrid Fry Pan Set (down to $399) is an excellent entry point. Alternatively, the 12-piece Hybrid Pots & Pans Set will give you every piece you could possibly need for $699 thanks to a 41% discount.
Pots and pans aside, HexClad's Damascus Steel Knife Set, which I use every day without fail, is also down to $399 for Memorial Day. The set comes with a magnetic knife rack which looks great in my kitchen and keeps the 6-piece set secure when not in use.
HexClad Black Friday sale: Quick links
- Shop direct at HexClad
- The HexMill Collection Bundle: was $377, now $299
- Backyard Boss Bundle: was $403, now $329
- Hybrid Fry Pan Set with Lids: was $651, now $399
- 7-Piece Damascus Steel Knife Set: was $783, now $399
- 12-Piece Hybrid Pots & Pans Set: was $1,188, now $699 @ HexClad
Best HexClad Memorial Day deals
I'm obsessed with my HexMill grinders, and if you have any friends who love to cook, this would make an amazing gift. This set is so powerful and offers next-level control for changing your grind size.
Love to grill? This grilling tool set includes a basting brush and spatula, fork, and locking tongs. The Hybrid Grill Pan has holes on the base, allowing a flame-grilled flavor with no sticking.
Get 3 frying pans and 3 glass lids for $399, and complete your frying pan collection for life. They're backed by a lifetime warranty too.
This is the set I use at home, and it's stunningly good. The magnetic block is cool too, allowing you to easily grab a knife and put it away after use. The ergonomic handle is made of rare green pakkawood and the blades are made of 67 layers of Damascus steel.
Save 41% on this immense 12-piece set, featuring 3 frying pans, 2 small saucepans, a stock pot, and matching lids. It's expensive, but it's the only set you'll ever need to buy.
Why I recommend HexClad
I was first introduced by HexClad at an event hosted by Gordon Ramsay, where we used them to cook everything from Boston beans to tarte tatin. He even stood scarily close to me while I fried an egg — talk about pressure.
And if it's good enough for Gordon, it's good enough for me. I've since put these frying pans through the ringer, using them to fry steaks and scramble eggs. Forget kitchen nightmare, they're the answer to all my kitchen dreams.
Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
