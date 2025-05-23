I use my HexClad cookware every day — and this 49% off Memorial Day sale is not to be missed

I've been using my HexClad pans, knives, and pepper mill for nearly three years, and while it's not cheap, I can attest that it's an investment worth making.

That's why, when a rare deal like HexClad's 49% off Memorial Day sale comes around, I'm the first to recommend it.

If you've been waiting to save on HexClad's unique hybrid cookware, the 39% off Hybrid Fry Pan Set (down to $399) is an excellent entry point. Alternatively, the 12-piece Hybrid Pots & Pans Set will give you every piece you could possibly need for $699 thanks to a 41% discount.

Pots and pans aside, HexClad's Damascus Steel Knife Set, which I use every day without fail, is also down to $399 for Memorial Day. The set comes with a magnetic knife rack which looks great in my kitchen and keeps the 6-piece set secure when not in use.

Best HexClad Memorial Day deals

HexClad 7-Piece Damascus Steel Knife Set: was $783 now $399 at HexClad Cookware (US) This is the set I use at home, and it's stunningly good. The magnetic block is cool too, allowing you to easily grab a knife and put it away after use. The ergonomic handle is made of rare green pakkawood and the blades are made of 67 layers of Damascus steel.

Why I recommend HexClad

(Image credit: HexClad)

I was first introduced by HexClad at an event hosted by Gordon Ramsay, where we used them to cook everything from Boston beans to tarte tatin. He even stood scarily close to me while I fried an egg — talk about pressure.

And if it's good enough for Gordon, it's good enough for me. I've since put these frying pans through the ringer, using them to fry steaks and scramble eggs. Forget kitchen nightmare, they're the answer to all my kitchen dreams.