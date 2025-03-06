Adidas spring sale is live — 11 deals on shoes and apparel I’d shop now
Save big in the Adidas sale
The Adidas spring sale is now live and promises up to 50% off a huge range of shoes, apparel and accessories, with top kit for a variety of sports and lifestyle gear included.
I’ve picked out some of my favorite items in the sale below, including some outstanding running shoes and apparel. I’ve even managed to find some deals that go beyond the 50% promised by Adidas, with some colors of the Supernova Rise running shoe going for $56 down from $140.
If it’s new sneakers you’re after in particular, then do also check out this round-up of the best running shoe deals available right now from a range of brands.
Adidas apparel deals
This lightweight running tee is available in a variety of colors in the sale, though the discount varies depending on which color you opt for. The best deal in on the dark blue and silver tees, which are still available in most sizes.
This small Adidas Originals backpack is available in the sale in pink and black colors, though the black backpack is only reduced to $24. It has a large main pocket and a smaller one on the front for essentials.
These comfortable and stylish track pants are available in three colors in the sale, with all sizes still going. If you want to complete the set the matching track jacket is also reduced from $60 to $36.
These versatile leggings are ideal for a wide variety of activities, from gentle yoga session to all out HIIT workouts. They use Adidas's CLIMACOOL fabric to wick sweat and keep you cool and comfortable during workouts, and both the black and blue leggings are included in the sale.
Save $22 on this sleek track jacket in the sale, with all four colors and a range of sizes available at the reduced price of $33. The jacket is made from a warm knit fabric and uses 100% recycled fabric.
This featherlight running singlet is the perfect pick for race day, especially in hot conditions. Tiny perforations all over the best help to keep you cool when running your hardest, and taped seams are used to reduce the risk of chafing during long events like marathons.
Adidas shoe deals
The Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with the Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, which are both also included in the sale, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.
The Supernova Rise 2 recently launched, hence widespread discounts on the original Rise. Having tried both there isn't much of an upgrade with the newer model, so I'd grab this deal on the Supernova Rise. The discount varies depending on the color you opt for, with most reduced to $112, the white women's shoe dropping as low as $56 in limited size. The men's Supernova Rise is also reduced in the Adidas sale.
Only one color of the women's Agravic Speed is reduced to $64, but there are discounts available on all colors of the women's and men's shoe, with most now costing $120. This is a lightweight trail-running shoe that uses Adidas's springy Lightstrike Pro foam in its midsole.
The 3D-printed midsole on the 4DFWD is designed to help move you forward, making each stride a little more effortless. It's a great-looking shoe that's enjoyable to use for runs as well, and both the men's and women's 4DFWD 4 are reduced in the Adidas spring sale.
Both the women's and men's Ultraboost 5X are included in the sale, with a range of colors reduced to $135. The Ultraboost 5X is a durable and comfortable running shoe that's also great for general use.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
