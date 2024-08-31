Act fast! This prepaid carrier is offering unlimited data for $15/month

This Labor Day is turning out to be an exceptional time for the best prepaid phone plans we've tested.

Right now, Total Wireless is cutting the rate on its unlimited plan to $15/month. (Total's most affordable unlimited data plan usually costs $40/month, so you're saving $25 each month.) To get this rate, you need to switch two lines or more from a competing carrier. That's one of the best Labor Day sales I've seen.

Total Wireless: 2 lines of unlimited data for $15/month each @ Total Wireless

Formerly Total by Verizon, Total Wireless is one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. Total will lower the cost of its base 5G unlimited data plan from $40 to $15/month when you bring over at least two lines of data from Mint, Metro by T-Mobile or T-Mobile. The reduced rate is guaranteed for five years. You need to use a specific promo code — "BYEBYEMINT" or "BYEBYEMETRO" or "BYEBYETMOBILE" — depending on which service you're switching from.

Total Wireless holds a spot in our guides to the best family cell phone plans and best prepaid phone plans. Formerly Total by Verizon, the Verizon-owned carrier offers great pricing and perks like six months of Disney Plus, data roaming in select Central and South American countries, and 15GB of hotspot data.

Total's offer applies to several different T-Mobile services, including Mint, Metro by T-Mobile or T-Mobile itself, with a promo code for each corresponding service.