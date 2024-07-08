Act fast! Get this Core i7-powered mini PC for just $489

July is turning out to be an excellent month for deals. However, here's one deal you won't see on Prime Day.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom Mini IT12 for just $489 at Geekom via coupon code "TOMIT12". That's $60 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this mini PC. If you're not familiar with the Mini IT12, we named its predecessor, the Geekom Mini IT11, an Editor's Choice mini PC.

Geekom Mini IT12: was $549 now $489 @ Geekom

The Geekom Mini IT12 is a compact mini PC that comes with a Core i7-12650H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It features two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Use coupon code "TOMIT12" at checkout to drop its price to $489.

Geekom Mini IT12: was £549 now £489 @ Geekom

If you're in the UK, you can get the Geekom Mini IT12 for £489 via coupon code "TOMIT12". It features a Core i7-12650H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The Mini IT12 packs a Core i7-12650H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, 2.5GB LAN ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Although we didn't review this particular model, this tiny workhorse should be more than sufficient for most office and home use cases. It features plenty of flexibility with user-upgradeable RAM and storage. You can even install Linux on it, but it comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro. Just remember to use coupon code "TOMIT12" at checkout to drop its price to $489.