Act fast! Epic Amazon sale slashes $40 off our favorite Asics Gel Kayano 30 running shoes

Asics delivers some of the best running shoes on the market, so we're pretty stoked to see the hugely popular Asics Gel Kayano 30 running shoes on sale right now for 25% off.

For a limited time, and in a rare sale, you can pick up the Asics Gel Kayano 30 running shoe for just $119 @ Amazon. That's $40 off during the mega Amazon sale on tech and apparel.

Although our fitness writer just reviewed (and loved) the newer model, the Asics Gel Kayano 31, these running shoes are just as loved at Tom's Guide and offer plenty of cushioned stability for the avid runner.

Asics Gel Kayano 30 running shoe: was $160 now $119 @ Amazon

The Gel Kayano 30 has been discounted during an epic Amazon sale. These running shoes boast fantastic cushioning and stability for keen runners with a neutral or overpronated gait. You can shop multiple colorways and catch discounts on men's and women's models.

Finding your perfect running shoe is no easy task. You've got to look at the type of runner you are, the distances you like to run and what sort of fit and comfort you're looking for.

One shoe that seems to deliver big ticks across the board for our keen runners at Tom's Guide is the supremely comfortable Asics Gel Kayano 30 running shoe. Whether you prefer running on one of the best treadmills or running outdoors, this shoe can handle it.

That said, if you know your gait style, be aware this shoe is best for the overpronator or neutral runner, delivering stability and soft cushioning for those who like a boost. Perhaps look elsewhere if you prefer a stronger foot-ground connection, but want to feel like you're running on clouds? The Gel Kayano 30 is worth your money

The famous PureGEL technology provides shock absorption and cushioning, but the shoes still feel breathable and keep feet mostly dry during wet weather runs. The Kayano isn't about to break any records for waterproofing as hiking shoes do but still provides more than enough protection for running.

It's rare to find these running shoes discounted, so shaving $40 off the retail price is an absolute bargain, and we're jumping on it.