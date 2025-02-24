Act fast! Best Buy just knocked $500 off one of the best RTX 4070 gaming laptops

With the first wave of Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series gaming laptops poised to hit the market this year, now's a good time to start looking for great deals on RTX 40-series machines.

Here's a great example: The hefty Alienware m18 R2 w/ RTX 4070 is $1,999 at Best Buy right now. That's a sweet $500 off this beastly 18-inch gaming laptop, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU onboard ensures it will keep you gaming for years to come.

We consider the Alienware m18 R2 one of the best gaming laptops for folks who want a desktop replacement because this monster is powerful enough and sports a big enough screen that you could reasonably leave it on your desk and just use it as a full-on PC replacement.

That's because for $500 off y, you can get Dark Metallic Moon black Alienware m18 R2 with an Intel Core 14th Gen i9 CPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storing files and games.

That's enough muscle to play the best Steam games at good to great framerates on this laptop's expansive 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) 165Hz display. And if you want to plug it into your 4K TV or one of the best gaming monitors for some big-screen gaming, you can take advantage of all the latest upscaling and variable refresh rate technologies because this laptop can do video out via HDMI 2.1 or Thunderbolt 4.

In fact, there are a lot of good reasons to set this big rig up at home as your semi-permanent gaming PC. While you do have the freedom to take it with you, at nearly 10 pounds heavy and 16+ inches wide, this laptop is best kept on a sturdy desk.

If you read our full Alienware m18 R2 review you'll see from our lab testing results that while this beast chews through the best PC games with aplomb, it also eats through battery while gaming—so don't expect more than an hour or so of game time on battery, and try to keep it plugged in when possible.

But that's why they call these big laptops "desktop replacements" — the Alienware m18 R2 is good enough to replace your desktop, and right now you can snag one at a killer $500 off!