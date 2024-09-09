7 robot vacuum deals to help you tidy your house for less

A good robot vacuum will let you spend more time doing the things you love and less time cleaning. While they've been pricey in the past, today's nifty robo vacs have gotten cheaper, and with a range of options for any budget, there's plenty on the market that'll suit your needs.

For instance, right now there are robot vacuum deals on iRobot, iLife, Ecovacs, and more. Below I've listed 7 robot vacuum deals I recommend right now, including a deal on our top budget performer.

Robot vacuum deals

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $118 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

dreame D9 Max: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

This 2-in-1 sweep and mop vacuum cleaner is Alexa-compatible, so you can control it via voice commands. It uses Lidar navigation to accurately map out your home and bypass obstacles. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get this price.

iRobot Roomba 692: was $269 now $233 @ Amazon

A household name for the product category, this Roomba model offers Alexa compatibility, self-charging, an app and its own cleaning recommendations tailored to your home. Roomba keeps adding smarter features through software updates, too.

EUREKA E10s: was $599 now $524 @ Amazon

A stylish model that's ideal for all floor types and includes a HEPA filter, this EUREKA E10s is a 2 in 1 robot vacuum and mop combo. It has dual brush heads that sweep debris into its suction port. Its battery lets it clean for up to 180 minutes before needing a recharge.

Roborock Q8 Max+: was $819 now $459 @ Amazon

With plenty of suction and obstacle avoidance, this Roborock model also empties itself when the job is done. With app scheduling, you could theoretically set it and forget it for a few days.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Get almost 20% off of this vacuum and mop combo, which offers hot water mop washing and auto-drying as well as a powerful 6,000Pa suction rating for stubborn messes on any floor type.