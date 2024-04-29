7 bedding deals I recommend shopping — Brooklinen, Cozy Earth and more up to 51% off

Take this as your sign to make some room in your linen closet. A few of my favorite bedding brands are slashing prices and offering up coupon codes on sheets, duvets, and more this week.

In fact, I rounded up seven really good bedding deals with savings of up to 51%. So, if the warming temperatures weren't enough, now is definitely the time to swap your winter bedroom setup with something more lightweight and airy, such as Brooklinen's linen line (the best they have to offer, in my humble opinion) or Coyuchi's crispy and cool percale bundles, both of which are deeply discounted. Below, find everything else worth shopping for.

The Best Bedding Deals This Week

Company Essentials Organic Percale Sheet Set: was $129 now $90 @ The Company Store

For a limited time, the Company Store is offering up to 35% off its sheets, quilts, and more. We're personally eyeing the wrinkle-free percale, which one reviewer describes as "crips and cool for summer," adding, "I love these sheets so much I bought a second set immediately." Enter the coupon code 'SUMMER24' at checkout to see the final sum drop. But hurry — the offer expires on May 2.

Flat & Fitted Sheet Set: was $499 now $149 @ Fluff Co.

During Fluff Co.'s Mother's Day sale, all of the brand's hotel-level quality goods are at least 20% off today. But you can save even more by shopping this flat and fitted sheet set — $350, to be precise. Available in just Queen or King sizing, you can also get a $10-off pillowcase set for a full bed refresh. Talk about a 5-star quality steal.

Breeze Sheet Set in Queen: was $195 now $156 @ Buffy

Sheets, comforters, pillows, you name it, and it's likely 20% off at Buffy right now. That means you can upgrade your entire bedding situation for less with extra-soft, eucalyptus. Be prepared, though, that these are so silky smooth you may not want to leave bed. All 34 (!) colors are on sale, but I'm a sucker for a good stripe. Psst: these also make a great Mother's Day gift.

Cloud Knit Blanket: was $250 now $187 @ Cozy Earth

Right now, during the brand's Mother's Day sale, you can save 25 to 30% on Cozy Earth bedding. We're drawn to the cloud knit blanket, available in a throw or oversized throw, and a queen or king coverlet. Reviewers love it as an extra layer made with the same viscose bamboo blend the brand has become famous for. "Silky texture, very warm and cozy," another writes.

Washed Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle: was $723 now $433 @ Brooklinen

Brooklinen turns 10 this year and to celebrate, the brand is hosting a sitewide sale. While everything is at least 25% off, you can save even more by shopping its "Last Call" section or opting to bundle sheets, duvets, and pillowcases into one doubly discounted order. For instance, you can snag this seasonal stripe in periwinkle (just opt for the solid version for the duvet, as the pattern is now sold out) for nearly $300 less than normal.