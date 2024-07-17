5 last-minute Kindle deals you can still get this Prime Day

Save on Kindle Kids, Scribe, and more

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
If you're looking for an e-reader, Amazon's Kindle range is one of the first places you should look. Offering a slim and light design, as well as an e-ink display that's legible in just about any lighting condition, the Kindle lineup has grown to offer multiple models — and many are still discounted for Prime Day.

Customers can get 5% off the Paperwhite Signature Edition, 10% off the Paperwhite 16GB model, or get the Kindle Kids for under $100. Here are our picks for the best Kindle deals this Prime Day, and be sure to check out our rundown of the best Amazon promo codes to see if you can save further.

Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

The latest model of the standard Kindle, this 16GB version has a drastically sharper resolution than prior versions and a front-lit display for evening reading.

Amazon Kindle Kids: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

Offering double the storage and improved battery life from the prior version, the Kindle Kids also includes a year of Amazon Kids+ and a two year "Worry-Free" guarantee that makes it ideal for younger readers.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $149 now $134 @ Amazon

Save 10% on the impressive Kindle Paperwhite with improved page turning, waterproofing, and better front lighting than other models. 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $189 now $179 @ Amazon

Much the same as the model above, the Signature Edition of Paperwhite offers automatic light adjustment and wireless charging, as well as double the storage with 32GB built-in.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $234 @ Amazon

The top-of-the-line Kindle offers 35 LEDs for front-lighting, and automatic page orientation, as well as a stylus for annotating books or taking notes - plus weeks of battery life.

Lloyd Coombes

A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.