15 amazing apparel deals — save up to 50% off at Columbia, Patagonia and more now

As any avid runner or hiker can tell you, one can't underestimate the power of proper rainwear when the weather takes a turn. In fact, having a quality rain jacket in your backpack (and trail running shoes on your feet) can very well mean the difference between a challenging trek in the rain, or a miserable slog through the mud.

As summer comes to a close, retailers are offering discounts on both summer and fall apparel with up to 50% off a variety of premium rain jackets, shorts, yoga pants, and other apparel from all the best brands.

If your outdoor gear could use an upgrade before the end of the month, it's never been a better time to buy. Here are 15 apparel deals to keep you dry when Mother Nature gets unpredictable.

Apparel deals for men

L.L. Bean Unshrinkable Tee (men's): was $24 now $19 @ L.L. Bean

I bet even Rick Moranis can't shrink this tee. Save 20% off this long-lasting wardrobe workhorse in lovely Mist Blue. It won't stretch, shrink or pill, no matter how many wash cycles you run it through.

Classic Supplex Sport Shorts (men's): was $39 now $29 @ L.L. Bean

These swim shorts come in eight colors (only two are on sale though) and are made of water repellent fabric so you'll dry off quickly after a dip. There's a side seam pocket and a back pocket sealed with Velcro, and you can adjust the elasticated waistband with the drawstring for a better fit.

Salomon Bonatti Cross Wind: was $100 now $75 @ Salomon

If there’s a chill in the air and a drizzle on the horizon, the Bonatti Cross Wind Jacket is there to provide breathable protection in a minimalist package. AdvancedSkin technical fabrics keep you dry when you need it most, with reflective details to increase visibility after dusk. There’s a zipped chest pocket to hold your essentials, and a stow pocket for stashing smaller items on the fly. Note: Select the colors “Light Mahogany,” “Citronelle,” or “Deep Dive” to see the sale price.

Rab Downpour Plus 2.0 Jacket: was $180 now $89 @ REI

Featuring 2.5-layer Pertex waterproof fabric, fashion-forward styling, and an adjustable fit from top to bottom, this highly breathable shell is easy to stow in any backpack. Articulated sleeves give you good range of movement, and the helmet-compatible hood is there to keep crosswinds out of your hair. From casual walks to less-than-casual scrambles, this jacket is worth a look.

Duck Camp Squall 3L Ultralight Rain Pants: was $199 now $139 @ Duck Camp

The great outdoors have met their match with the Squall 3L Ultralight Rain Pants, which are available in both regular and tall sizing. The ultralight three-layer fabric is waterproof to the Nth degree, complete with YKK water-resistant zippers to boot. Speaking of which, full-length side zippers make it easy to layer these pants over your boots when there's a monsoon in your lagoon.

Outdoor Research Foray II: was $225 now $156 @ REI

As its name subtly suggests, the Terrain Vista 3L Pro jacket was built rough, providing breathable (and packable) wet-weather protection for your next adventure. This Gore-Tex jacket is made with a 100% recycled and bluesign-approved face fabric, paired with a durable water-repellent treatment to keep the rain gods at bay. Bonus: TorsoFlo venting lets you wear the jacket poncho-style over a waist strap.

Patagonia Dirt Roamer Storm Bike Pants: was $299 now $178 @ Patagonia

Every season is bike season when you own the right pants! These ultra-rugged MTB-specific pants are fully waterproof and fully equipped to help you ride out the next storm — and navigate muddy terrain — with aplomb. Rain, snow, and scratchy underbrush are no match for this durable outer layer, with abrasion-resistant reinforcements at high-friction areas (i.e., the knees, seat and crotch) to keep you comfy.

Apparel deals for women

Aurora Seamless High Neck Tank: was $55 now $19 @ Athleta

Cropped tanks are perfect for hot weather or intense exercise, and this beautiful V-back cropped tank is $35 off in multiple colors. It's made with soft fabric that's comfortable and minimizes chafing, and odor-controlling yarns to keep you from smelling too much after a sweaty workout.

The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pant: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

A good pair of leggings doesn't have to cost a lot. These $24 leggings have amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 52,000 reviews. They're comfortably thick and high-waisted, boast a stretchy, moisure-wicking material, and offer side pockets and an inner pocket to store all your essentials, whether you're going out for dinner or hitting the gym.

Bogs Sauvie Slip On Boot: was $95 now $71 @ Bogs

When puddles become bogs, you’ll want a reliable boot to slip over your foot, and that’s exactly what you get with these bad boys. They’re 100% waterproof, lined with Bogs MaxWick to keep your feet extra dry. The grippy outsole is also paired with comfortable rebound cushioning in the midsole to provide a little extra bounce as you chase down that next waterfall.

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging: was $98 now $78 @ Alo Yoga

If you want leggings to run your errands in, these stylish periwinkle leggings are a smart pick. They can smooth and sculpt your legs, thanks to Alo Yoga's signature Airbrush performance fabric that offers medium compression. On top of the fabric's smoothing quality, it can also help wick away moisture and resist odors if you use them to work out.

Patagonia Torrentshell 3L: was $179 now $124 @ Patagonia

When the rain is coming down in…well, torrents, the Torrentshell 3L is there to pick up the slack. It has a two-way adjustable hood, a microfleece-lined neck, and two handwarmer pockets to keep you toasty and dry. The center-front zipper has both internal and external storm flaps, along with a zipper garage to protect your chin; the jacket self-stuffs into the left handwarmer pocket when the sun comes back out.

Salomon Bonatti Waterproof: was $180 now $135 @ Salomon

Looking for a breathable running jacket that won’t weigh you down? The Salomon Bonatti Waterproof jacket is ideal for track or trail, boasting a balance of durability and breathability in a portable package. Consider yourself protected from rain, wind, and snow from the outside in. Note: Select the colors “Peacock blue,” “Beetroot purple,” or “Arona” to see the sale price.

Columbia Mazama Trail Rain Shell: was $230 now $138 @ Columbia

Come rain or shine, drizzle or downpour, the Mazama Trail Rain Shell was made for the extra mile. Featuring Omni-Teach 3D tech to shed water and allow excess heat to escape, this vented jacket is an excellent choice for all-season hikers. Roomy hand pockets, a drawcord-adjustable hood, and a stretchable fit make this jacket a contender for your closet space.