SofaBaton U1 review: A budget universal remote with some drawbacks

Today's best Sofabaton U1 universal remote deals $49.99 View

SofaBaton U1: Specs Devices Controlled: 15

Favorite Channels: n/a

Smart Home Controls: No

Mobile App: Yes (iOS, Android)

Alexa-Enabled: No

Size: 7.7 x 1.9 x 1.2 inches

With Logitech discontinuing its universal remotes, those with multi-device entertainment centers will have to look to alternatives like the SofaBaton U1. This budget option is just $49 — a fraction of what Logitech’s Harmony remotes cost — yet promises similar functionality. Well, as I learned during my testing of the SofaBaton U1, this budget device makes a few tradeoffs in the name of affordability. However, it’s usable enough to make our list of the best universal remotes , but it’s worth reading the rest of our SofaBaton U1 review to see if you're willing to live with these compromises.

SofaBaton U1 review: Price and availability

The SofaBaton U1 costs $49.99, and is available on Amazon.

SofaBaton U1 review: Design

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Logitech must be really blushing, because at first glance, the SofaBaton U1 is a near copy of the Logitech Harmony universal remote. There’s a small screen at the top, a diamond-shaped directional pad flanked by volume and channel controls, play/pause and other media controls below that, and a number pad at the bottom. THe U1 even has a similar contour.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When you hold the remote, though, it’s clear that the U1 is more cheaply made. It doesn’t feel as nice, and the buttons are a little harder to press. And that display at the top? Instead of a color touchscreen, the SofaBaton U1 has a black and white screen. Want to navigate between your options? You need to use a little scroll wheel that’s a little janky.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The SofaBaton can control up to 15 devices, the same as the Logitech Harmony Elite. However, because the SofaBaton doesn’t connect to a hub like Harmony’s remotes, your AV equipment needs to be visible to the SofaBaton’s IR sensor — unless you have remote IR sensors, that is.

The SofaBaton U1 is powered by two AA batteries.

SofaBaton U1 review: Setup and performance

Universal remotes aren’t always the easiest to program, but the SofaBaton had a bit of a steeper curve than others I’ve tested. After downloading the SofaBaton app to my phone, I then paired the remote to my iPhone via Bluetooth to continue the setup process.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Programming the SofaBaton to recognize my other remotes wasn’t too hard, but it was a little time-consuming. You can either search by name, or point your remote at the SofaBaton so it can learn things manually.

I didn’t have trouble with most remotes, but for some reason, it wouldn’t recognize the Up arrow for my DishTV’s remote, no matter how many times I tried.

Once it learns your remotes, you can reprogram the buttons for each activity. For example, when using my Fire TV, I could change the volume controls to adjust my soundbar. You can also create macros for individual buttons to perform a number of tasks at once — such as turning on your TV, soundbar, and streaming stick — which, really, is the point of a universal remote.

(Image credit: SofaBaton)

My biggest issue with the SofaBaton is that you can’t easily program it to switch to a specific TV input. I first had to assign buttons to switch to specific HDMI inputs — one for my Fire TV Cube, one for my Dish TV Joey — and then create a macro to switch to that input. It was a bit more complicated than my experience with Harmony remotes.

SofaBaton U1 review: Verdict