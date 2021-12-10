LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights: Specs Color: Black

Lights included: 2, 4 or 6

Rated brightness: 600 lumens

Estimated battery life: 12 hours

Weather resistance rating: IP65

Size: 11.4 x 5.1 x 2.7 inches

Available in packs of two, four or six, LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights are bright — very bright. They easily illuminate even the darkest backyard, patio space or driveway. If you need long-lasting solar lights for security, these are the ones for you. But, their bulky design may mean they’re not the right fit for every homeowner.

Adjustable, with two modes for lighting, LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights will illuminate for 6 to 12 hours, depending on the charge and setting. These highly durable solar lights have 12 LEDs per light and automatically turn on at the first detection of low light and off at sunrise.

LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights review: Availability

The LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights are available to buy from Walmart for $29.98 for two, $55.35 for four and $65 for six.

LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights review: Design

Made from heavy-duty ABS plastic, these are not the most aesthetically pleasing solar lights on the market. While they sailed through all of our durability tests, the design is bulky and wouldn’t work with every home or landscape design. You will easily spot LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights in your yard during the daytime — discreet solar lights; they are not, despite the built-in solar panel. They felt a bit out of place outside my shingle-style early 1900s home.

(Image credit: LITOM)

That said, LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights are designed for usefulness. The light can be adjusted up to 120-degrees, and the solar panel is adjustable up to 90-degrees. Each light has 12 LEDs for optimal brightness. You can remove the attached garden stake if you wish to mount it on a wall, but if you are planning to stake it into the ground, the plastic is thick, making it unlikely to break.

LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights Review: Setup

LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights are super easy to assemble and install. Mine arrived already assembled to the plastic stake, but if you plan to wall-mount them, you can easily remove the stake.

(Image credit: LITOM)

You simply push them into the ground to install them. They went in quickly for us, but it’s worth noting that it had recently rained. If your ground is hard and dry, you may want to soften it up first by spraying some water and then loosening the soil with a hand shovel. Once you have them in the ground, you can adjust the direction of the light by tightening or loosening the knob. Make sure to switch on the sensor so they’ll turn on and off automatically at dusk and dawn. Note that pressing the on button once puts it in low light mode (which I still found to be pretty bright); pushing it again puts it on bright mode, and then pressing it again turns it off.

If you want to wall-mount them, the kit comes with six screws and wall plugs. I’d just suggest marking where you plan to mount them first.

Wherever you install them, make sure that you place them where they will receive direct sunlight during the day to charge. Also, be prepared to let them charge for a full day before they’ll start working as expected.

LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights Review: Lighting performance

After an initial day of charging, these solar spotlights reliably turned on at dusk and off at dawn. If anything, they turned on more frequently than I would have liked. They stayed on for the most-part of a cloudy day, thanks to the impressive battery storage. I didn’t actually need them on at this time, so the sensor is arguably a bit over-sensitive, although I could have turned them off manually if I wanted.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights were impressive in how much of my driveway they illuminated and how bright they were. They have two brightness modes: the default low light mode produces a slightly dimmer light (I still found it to be bright enough to use it as the normal setting) that lasts for about 12 hours. The full power mode produces light for about 6 hours, so it’s not the best setting if you want it on continuously through the night.

The lights also turned on and stayed on in a variety of conditions. They didn’t let up during a rainy night and they showed no signs of damage after being soaked in the shower and spending four fours in the freezer.

LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights Review: Durability

LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights are extremely durable. They’ve lasted a month under various conditions and show no signs of wear and tear. Made from heavy-duty ABS plastic with an IP67 waterproof rating, they didn’t crack after spending time in my freezer or under hot and humid conditions. Some online reviewers suggest it’s better to store these lights for the winter if the temperature frequently drops below freezing, as they might not charge as effectively. Still, I didn’t have any problems after they spent some time in my freezer.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

They stood up to heavy rainfall with no signs of water leakage — a common problem with other solar lights. They also didn’t budge in heavy winds, likely in part to their thick, long ground stake. Even my toddler, who quickly pulled up the other solar lights we had on test, had a more challenging time messing with the LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights.

LITOM 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights: Verdict

Available in packs of two, four or six, LITOM's 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights are built to last. They quickly went into the ground and unlike the URPOWER 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight, they didn’t wiggle after installing — perfect if you have pets that like to dig or toddlers that pull everything up. LITOM’s 12 LEDs Solar Landscape Spotlights sailed through all of our durability and weather-resistant tests, staying on during overcast days and lighting up even after rainstorms, unlike the other spot light we tested.

The light is very bright. They would easily illuminate even the darkest of backyards. They are a good choice for consumers that need bright, modern-styled solar lights, which can handle temperamental weather conditions.