Dyson Pure Cool TP01: Specs Size: 40 x 7.5 x 7.5 inches

Weight: 8.4 pounds

Suggested Room Size: 2860 cubic feet

Filters: Glass HEPA

CADR: 71/7/68.5/72.8

Speeds: 10 speeds

Noise level: 33.8/56.9

Energy use: .212 kWh over 24 hours

Warranty: 2-year warranty (opens in new tab)

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is sure to catch your attention thanks to its high-tech appearance and elegant shape. With 10 different fan settings, a remote, and a design that leans into any futuristic home, it certainly looks like it has a lot to offer. But, after putting it to the test, it just falls short.

The design may fill you with hope, but unfortunately it just doesn’t perform as well as others when it comes to filtering the air, as you will see in our Dyson Pure Cool TP01 review. That’s why it didn’t make the cut as one of the best air purifiers .

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 review: Price and availability

With a high price tag of $399.99, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is by no means a cheap air purifier, however, it can often be found on sale for $299.99. It’s widely available from retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Dyson itself. A replacement filter costs $69.99 directly from Dyson, which is a steep price to pay.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 review: Design

Dyson and its “bladeless” fans continue pushing that futuristic dream. The English technology company that made a name for itself with its unique vacuums, created these cylindrical beauties to function as both fans and air purifiers, while seemingly pushing air out of nowhere. The Pure Cool TP01 looks modern and sleek — a conversation piece that just happens to shift air around the room. It’s an incredibly beautiful piece of technology with all of the curves and slick edges one would want out of a fancy appliance.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At just 8.4 pounds and only 7.5 inches across, it can be easily moved around. But its tall height, coming in at 40 inches, makes it difficult to hide. It also isn’t very high-tech on the inside, with only a single Glass HEPA filter and no way for it to collect or display data.

The device itself comes with 10 different fan speeds and a timer that goes from 15 minutes up to nine hours. These settings can be seen on a hidden display near the power button at the base of the appliance. It also has a 180-degree oscillating function, allowing it to spin like any traditional fan.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It comes with a remote that looks like it could be an Apple product — it magnetically connects to the top of the air purifier for easy storage. But, considering the price point, these functions are pretty limited. There’s no auto mode or smart connectivity or even a night mode, meaning it can’t really do as much as some other air purifiers, such as the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i. You’d need to upgrade to Dyson’s TP02 model to get access to these.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 review: Ease of use

Out of the box, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is incredibly easy to put together. Just take the long oval top piece and click it into the base. If you want to remove the top, just hold down the two buttons on its side and slide it off. You’ll also need to remove a bag around the Glass HEPA filter sitting at the bottom. The lanky design does make it a bit difficult to get out of the box, but that’s not too much of an issue.

The controls were also very used to use, with the remote control’s buttons being clearly labeled and working without any input lag. We also didn’t need to refer to the manual, since everything was so intuitive.

The filter is also easy to access — you just remove the top part of the air purifier using the two buttons as mentioned above. The external filter then slides right out after which you can replace the internal non-washable filter.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 review: Performance

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 should, in theory, work well. The device sucks in air through its Glass HEPA filter before spitting it back out, like any other air purifier. However, in practice, the Pure Cool TP01 was one of the lowest-performing air purifiers that we tested.

(Image credit: Dyson)

In lab tests conducted alongside a number of the other best air purifiers, it struggled to effectively filter as much smoke, dust, or pollen as the other models tested, earning a CADR of 71.7, 68.5 and 72.8 respectively. With a name like Dyson, you think it would soar to the top of the list, but unfortunately, our lab tests concluded a small suggested room size of 111 square feet — that’s about half the size of the average bedroom. Despite this performance, replacement filters still cost $69.99, making these ineffective filters also expensive.

And continuing with the overpriced theme, the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 uses a lot of electricity. At half speed, the device used up .212 kWH over 24 hours, which averaged a cost of around 70 cents a day. That might not seem like much, but it adds up over time, especially when it isn’t cleaning the air very efficiently. The Blueair Pure 411 Auto used up .154 kWH by comparison, and that achieved higher CADRs across the board.

This fan isn’t exactly silent either. At its lowest speed, it creates barely any noise, which is good, but at max speed, it was 20 decibels above our average room rating, making it a pretty loud white noise machine. It was fairly middle-of-the-board compared to the other air purifiers we tested in terms of this.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 review: Verdict

The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 is great to look at and a genuinely cool piece of technology. But, as an air purifier, it just disappoints. There are so many other, cheaper devices that clean air more efficiently and quietly. Plus you can get so many more features with these options. Our winner, the BlueAir Blue Pure 211+ Auto , costs $60 less than the PureCool TP01 and outperformed it in the CADR tests — hands down. Other cheapers devices, like Coway’s AirMega AP-1512HH and the Winix 5500-2 also have a lot more to offer, such as auto modes and night modes, so it seems wherever you look there’s a better option.