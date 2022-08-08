Today's best Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $104.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto: Specs Size: 16.7 x 7.9 x 7.9 inches

Weight: 3.8 pounds

Suggested Room Size: 190 square feet

Filters: Pre-filter, HEPASilent and carbon

CADR (smoke/dust/pollen): 123/107/96

Speeds: Three speeds and auto mode

Noise level (db): 32.5/51.6

Energy use: 0.154 kWh in 24 hours

Warranty: One year from date of purchase

The Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto is a cute, petite air purifier that will make for a solid addition to any small space. With its unique ventilated exterior and customizable pre-filter skirt, the design will blend in nicely with most rooms. Don’t underestimate its size though — it still packs quite a punch, which is why it’s one of the best air purifiers .

As you will see in our Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto review, this air purifier is great value for money considering what it brings to the table. Plus, its compact and lightweight design makes it one of the more convenient air purifiers we’ve tested.

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto review: Price and availability

For $139, the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto’s a pretty solid deal, and sometimes you can find it for less than this in the sales. It comes with a circular filter that contains both a carbon and HEPA filter layer — these cost $21 to replace. The air purifier itself is available to buy from retailers such as Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Williams-Sonoma, and directly from Blueair.

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto review: Design

The Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto is the smallest of Blueair’s air purifiers, weighing in at only 3.8 pounds and measuring 17 inches tall. It’s got a psychedelic, circular top that you can get lost in quite easily. Moving down the matte white plastic shell, you’ll find a cloth skirt that doubles as a filter. This colored-burlap style pre-filter comes in grey, pink, blue, and green and it acts as the first layer of defense, but not the last. There’s also a HEPASilent filter, which Blueair claims can capture 99.97% of airborne particles and a carbon filter for deodorizing.

This air purifier comes with a single button on top, which is the only control you’ll need to use — because it’s the only one it has. When you press it once, the device turns on and activates the auto mode, which senses the air quality and determines which fan speed is necessary to clean it. On the front of the device, you’ll see a slit of light that can change from blue, to orange, to red. That light tells you the quality of the air according to its sensors. At blue, it senses nothing problematic and will keep on chugging along at a slow speed. If it hits orange or red, it senses something in the air and will work overtime to clear out any particles.

It has three dedicated fan speeds, low, medium, and high, which can be accessed by pressing that same button. The low setting also acts as the night mode, which turns the front air quality display off and brings the fan to a quiet hum. You’ll have to cycle through each mode to reach the previous one, which can get a bit tedious if you miss the option you are aiming for.

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto review: Ease of use

Straight out of the box, the Pure 411 Auto was very easy to set up because you don’t need to do anything: just take it out of the box and plug it into the wall. If you want to access the filters, you need just take the lid of the device off, and remove a top ring that lets you switch them out. They are easy enough to replace and work quite effectively considering how thin they are.

The Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto did come with a very thick and daunting manual that includes lots of different troubleshooting fixes and options. There’s also a sticker on top of the air purifier to guide you through the single-button control and to display the device’s capabilities. The single-button control isn’t very intuitive though, so it is recommended you read the manual just so you can understand how to program it.

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto review: Performance

Based on the CADR figures, the recommended room size for this air purifier is 190 square feet. That’s a bit small when compared to other air purifiers, or the 411’s older brother, the Blue Pure 211+ Auto . But, this air purifier is very compact in size, so these results aren’t surprising. It received a CADR score of 123, 107, and 96 respectively for smoke, dust and pollen. Though these numbers may seem low compared to others we’ve tested, the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto is perfectly capable of filtering these contaminants in small spaces.

It used a reasonable amount of power when compared to a lot of the other air purifiers we tested. When left on auto mode for 24 hours, it used .154 kWh, which will cost you around 50 cents a day for reference. For a quality air purifier, this might be worth the cost though, especially if you only need to purify a small room.

And it didn’t make a lot of noise, which makes sense for such a little tube. At the lowest speed, it barely registered above the ambient noise of the room, at 32.5 decibels. Blasting at its max function, it reached 51.6 decibels, but this was nothing compared to others we tested.

Because it’s so small, quiet, and easy to use, you can just chuck this air purifier in a corner and forget about it until it needs its filters replaced. However, we noticed that the device has a tendency to fall over if you program it with too much pressure, so keep that in mind.

Blueair Blue 411 Auto review: Verdict

The Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto is not the strongest, coolest, or most effective air purifier out there, but for its price and size, it’s hard to beat. If you have a small space that needs purifying, then this is the device for you. Just remember that this is its limit — it won't be as effective in larger spaces.