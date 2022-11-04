A relatively affordable under-desk treadmill, best suited for those looking to walk and work. If you’re hoping to run as well, this isn’t the treadmill for you.

f you’re looking for an affordable walking treadmill to add to your home office, the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill might just tick the right boxes. It’s affordable, super-easy to install, and has a handy handlebar to make running on the treadmill feel a little safer than most under-desk treadmills. Pair with one of the best standing desks , and you have an easy way to up your cardio as you work and break up the time you spend sitting down when working from home.

But how does it compare to some of the other best under-desk treadmills on the market, and what about the best treadmills for running indoors? We spent a week walking and working on the Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 treadmill to find out more. Read our Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 treadmill review below to find out more.

Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill Review: Price and availability

The Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill retails at around $400/£300 making it one of the more affordable under-desk treadmills on the market. This is a super affordable walking treadmill, and doesn’t require you to invest in any other gimmicks to get it up and running. That said, if you are planning on clocking some more intense workouts on the treadmill, it’s a good idea to put it on one of the best yoga mats , or a workout mat, to protect your carpet from sweat.

(Image credit: Future)

Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill Review: Features

The Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 is ready to go straight out of the box — once you get it out of it’s packaging, all you need to do is plug it in, meaning you could be walking in around 10 minutes. Like some of the other best under-desk treadmills, it has wheels at the top, making it easy to roll under the desk when you’re using it, that said, at 74 pounds, it’s not the lightest treadmill on the list, so we wouldn’t bank on wheeling it from room to room every single time you’re planning on using it.

Specifications Size: 41.3 x 58.7 x 26.2 inches, folded 4.3 x 58.7 x 26.2 inches

Weight: 71.4 lb

Max user weight: 264.6 lbs

Top speed: 0.3 - 5 MPH

Incline: No

Screen Size: LCD display

Remote control: Yes

Wheels: Yes

Deck size: 44.1 x 15.7

Once you’re in place, the treadmill itself is pretty simple to use — there’s an LCD screen at the top of the treadmill that shows you your pace, calories, distance walked, and time, plus you can connect the treadmill to your phone via Bluetooth and the Kinomap app, and use the integrated speakers to listen to music from the treadmill as you walk. With the handlebar up, there’s also a tablet holder, so you can catch up on Netflix, or tune into a third-party app and follow a walking class.

The treadmill can be controlled by its remote, which comes on a wristband that you can wear as you walk, or by the phone app. There are also six pre-set programs you can choose to follow, but we found these a little confusing, and all very similar — they simply vary the speed of the treadmill for you, to up the intensity for different periods of time. That said, if you easily get bored, and have the patience to work out the different pre-sets, they’re a handy way to mix things up.

(Image credit: Future)

The treadmill can be used with the handlebar up, or down. Like a ride at a theme park, the handlebar satisfyingly clicks into place, giving you extra security if you’re moving faster on the treadmill. That said, during testing, we found that the treadmill had a pretty narrow belt, and with the handlebar up, this belt felt even smaller, as the handlebar shortens the space you have to move on the treadmill. It’s also worth noting that the treadmill has a top speed of 8 kilometers per hour, which is around a 12-minute mile pace, so if you’re looking to clock faster miles, it’s worth investing in one of the best treadmills for running .

Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill Review: Performance

During testing, we found the Bluefin treadmill to be easy to use, and thin enough to stow away when it’s not in use — the treadmill could be stored under a bed or couch with no problem, and on hard floors, it’s easy to wheel around. It was easy to connect the treadmill to the Kinomap app, although the app itself isn’t particularly enthralling — it works with a number of different treadmill brands, so a lot of the content isn’t relevant. That said, it’s easy to see your basic metrics, and there are different challenges to join.

(Image credit: Future)

The treadmill itself ran smoothly, and relatively quietly — it was easy to start and stop the treadmill from the remote control, as well as pause the treadmill when taking a quick break to grab a glass of water. That said, the belt felt a lot shorter and narrower than some of the other best under-desk treadmills on test, which could be problematic for taller users. Our tester was 5 foot 2 and found, that when she wasn’t concentrating on walking, she tripped on the side panels once or twice, so taller users might need to look elsewhere. The tablet holder also seemed to be at a slightly odd angle — almost flat, so you’d have to peek over the handlebars should you want to see the entire screen.

Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Treadmill Review: Verdict

This is a decent, affordable under-desk treadmill for anyone looking to walk and work. It’s best suited for someone that has enough space to store it under a bed or couch, as unlike other walking treadmills on the market, this one can’t be folded up. The wrist remote control is a nice touch, and this is a decent treadmill to use in a home office set-up.

That said, taller users might struggle with the small belt, and be better off looking at the LifeSpan TR1200-DT3 GlowUp treadmill, which has a wider and longer walking surface. It’s also not really an option for most runners, who are better off investing in one of the best treadmills for running, all of which have considerably higher top speeds.

All in all, if you’re hoping to stand and walk for some of your meetings without spending hundreds of dollars, and you’ve got the space to store this, it’s a good option for the price.