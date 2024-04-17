Samsung’s new 10.7 Gbps LPDDR5X memory will power AI on smartphones, laptops

Samsung has announced its fastest memory option ever. The company says its new chip will power the latest and greatest AI services across both mobile and laptops.

The tech giant on Wednesday unveiled its first 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM. Samsung said the chip will outperform any other memory option on the market. It uses a 12nm process, making it the smallest chip size to ever support that much memory. It also delivers serious performance upgrades.

“Samsung’s 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X not only improves performance by more than 25 percent and capacity by more than 30 percent, compared to the previous generation, but also expands the single package capacity of mobile DRAM up to 32-gigabytes,” Samsung said in a statement.

Memory performance has quickly become a hot-button issue in the tech space as AI solutions continue to advance at a rapid rate. Having devices with more powerful and more efficient memory is critical to powering high-powered services like large language models (LLMs).

Perhaps most importantly, more powerful RAM also translates to more application accessibility on mobile devices. Indeed, Samsung’s new chip could eventually make applications that are traditionally reserved for computers and servers because of their power requirements available on smartphones.

Samsung touted those opportunities to power new applications but stopped short of saying exactly how its chips could be used. Instead, the company said that its chip will allow for AI platforms to be powered by the device itself, creating a faster and higher-performance experience for users. Could it come to the Galaxy S25? That remains to be seen.

That said, it likely won’t be long before the memory makes its way to several popular smartphones. Samsung, for instance, has been working hard to bake AI into its flagship handsets and may use the new memory in upcoming launches to power a better AI experience. With reports swirling that Apple is planning on-device AI for upcoming iPhones, there seems to be a reasonable chance that the company could turn to Samsung’s chips for its own AI experience.

Whatever the case, we won’t need to wait long to see how the chip could be used. Samsung said that it plans to start mass production on the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM by the second half of the year.