Forget Huawei’s tri-fold phone — Samsung reportedly working on rollable smartphone

By
published

Samsung just wants to get on a roll again

Samsung rollable screen concept
(Image credit: Andrew Lanxon/CNET)

Samsung, and every other phone maker, has a lot of devices in the research and development phase. And now a Samsung rollable phone could be on its way out of that phase and coming to market. The Korean company seems to have moved on from the tri-fold idea — Huawei beat Samsung to the punch with its Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design — and shifted focus to a rollable one instead. 

According to a report from The Elec, Samsung is working hard on a rollable phone that'll come out in 2025. 

The report says Samsung will launch its rollable phone with a comically large 12.4-inch display. That would be much larger than Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design, which features a 10.2-inch tri-fold display. Sure, 10.2 inches is enormous, but you could have a phone with a screen about one foot in size.

That size makes sense, with Samsung having revealed a rollable display of the same size at the SID Display Week 2024 event. It would make sense for Samsung to apply that screen technology to a phone.

Another exciting aspect of the report says Samsung will give the phone an under-display camera, which would add more to the premium design. It also says that Samsung's phone will be the first rollable in the world, but it's always possible that another company will launch one first.  

LG tried to make a rolling smartphone, but the company left the smartphone market before releasing its device.

Huewei's tri-fold smartphone is prohibitively expensive, with a $2,800 starting price. If Samsung releases a rolling smartphone with an even larger display, could we see an even more costly device? It certainly wouldn't be surprising to see $3,000 or more as the starting price for a Galaxy rollable, but that remains to be seen. If the report is accurate and the phone comes out in 2025, we'll know soon enough.

