Samsung Galaxy S24 could receive a Vivid display mode fix after all — here’s what we know

News
By Josh Render
published

The Vivid Profile saga continues

Samsung galaxy s24 review
(Image credit: Future)

While the Galaxy S24 series has had a warm reception, there have been some hiccups. The biggest point of contention has been issues with the Vivid Color profile option, though a solution may be on the horizon for users unhappy with the change.

According to tipster IceUniverse, Samsung will be bringing a new slider under the phone's display white balance setting that lets you adjust the vividness of the colors. Users could use this slider to set their screen's vividness to get colors similar to the Galaxy S23 series. However, it also means that users can switch back with relative ease if they prefer the new Vivid profile.

See more

The Vivid profile’s muted colors first came to light after a Reddit thread pointing out that there was little to no difference between the base color profile and the vivid one. Several users speculated that this was a software or hardware fault, although Samsung was initially silent on the subject.

Shortly after this, a screenshot taken from a conversation with a Samsung support worker mentioned an upcoming software update would fix the problem. However, this was then disputed after comments made by Samsung Spain came to light, which claimed no fix would come as the look of the Galaxy S24’s Vivid color profile was a deliberate design choice. 

Galaxy S24 Ultra natural vs vivid profile

(Image credit: Future)

This new leak regarding a slider seems like it might be the best of both worlds for both Samsung and the customer. The inclusion of a slider allows users a choice when it comes to their screen color profile, while also letting Samsung keep its apparently intended experience in place.

Like any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but the source is trustworthy and has a proven track record.  We won’t know more until either an official word from Samsung or the release of the update to the Galaxy S24 line. We will keep you updated about any changes when they happen. 

