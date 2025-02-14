We won't be getting the OnePlus Open 2 this year

If you're a fan of the OnePlus Open foldable phone, our pick for the best foldable phones, we have some bad news for you. OnePlus has announced there will not be a OnePlus Open 2 launch in the United States this year.

It's a surprising admission just as OnePlus' sister brand, Oppo, is launching the incredibly thin Oppo Find N5 in other parts of the globe. It was assumed the the Find N5 would be the basis for the North American version of the Open sequel device. Perhaps a needed upgrade since the original Open came out in 2023.

Today, in a community note, OnePlus Open product manager Vale G. wrote that the company "carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year."

It's unfortunate news for fans of foldable devices as the United States' ongoing trade war with China includes banning handsets from Chinese phone makers like Huawei, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

According to Vale's post, OnePlus isn't totally done with foldables though. "This is not a step back, it’s a recalibration. Our commitment to innovation is stronger than ever, and we’re excited to bring you fresh, unique experiences that truly Never Settle," they wrote.

For now, that means that owners of the OnePlus Open in the United States will still get regular software and security updates.

Despite that, fans in the comments under the post are not happy. The most liked comment reads, "Oneplus (sic) let down those in the US who want this device."

Other comments followed suit calling this the "dumbest decision" and that "OnePlus DID take a step back."

For now, unless you can procure an unlocked international version, Americans are stuck with two bookstyle foldable phones; Samsung's Z Fold 6 and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Especially disappointing with the price hike the Z Fold 6 got and a perceived lack of precision or slacking off from Samsung on a category it basically created with the original Galaxy Fold.

Otherwise, we can keep dreaming about the fabled iPhone Flip or whatever Apple calls its own long-rumored foldable device.