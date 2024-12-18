OnePlus 13R is coming in January — and it could be the best value phone of 2025

After announcing the OnePlus 13's incoming global debut yesterday, OnePlus has now confirmed there will be a OnePlus 13R arriving at the same event. And this cheaper model could be even more interesting than the standard version.

The newly confirmed launch on January 7th will likely focus on the OnePlus 13, but anyone who likes their phones to be good value should have their sights trained on the 13R, the sequel to the brilliant OnePlus 12R that arrived early in 2024.

The headline OnePlus 13R spec OnePlus has decided to tease us with is that it has a 6,000mAh battery. That's 500mAh larger than the OnePlus 12R, a phone that already has one of the best phone battery life test results we've ever measured. Adding another 9% to the capacity will hopefully make for an even better score.

OnePlus has also revealed that the OnePlus 13R uses Gorilla Glass 7i front and back, plus an aluminum body. Gorilla Glass 7i is specifically designed for less expensive phones, so it won't match up to the flagship grade Victus 2 or Armor glass. But hopefully it'll still be as scratch and drop-resistant as promised.

One other small update to the OnePlus 13R is that it's been made thinner. It now measures 8mm thick (0.31 inches), which is 0.8mm/0.03 inches skinnier compared to the OnePlus 12R.

We're also told in the announcement that there will be triple cameras on both the 13 and 13R. That's not much of a surprise, so to keep us in suspense OnePlus hasn't told us what types of cameras or sensors it'll be using in either phone. But we can make some educated guesses, and look at the specs of other phones.

We can assume there will be main and ultrawide on both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The third cameras will likely differ though, with a telephoto on 13, and perhaps a macro on the 13R like last year. Our fingers are crossed that OnePlus is generous and gives the 13R a telephoto too though.

You could also look at the OnePlus 13 that was announced for China and assume we'll get the same version here. However, be careful what you assume to be the same, as global and China-only versions could differ in subtle ways.

Whatever they are, the cameras are apparently equipped with a Clear Burst mode to assist you when taking photo bursts, and an Action Mode to help grab sharp images of fast-moving subjects.

There are only two color options for the OnePlus 13R announced: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. These star-themed names apparently match the finish of these colorways, although once again OnePlus doesn't explain further.

It's not clear from either today's announcement or yesterday's how many of the announced features for the OnePlus 13 apply to both phones. We hope it's most, if not all, of them, as features like IP68/69 water and dust resistance and AI enhancements for the OxygenOS interface would be welcome on a cheaper model.

We'll have this and any other questions we think of answered at the event on January 7th. That's not too long a wait, but considering the OnePlus 13 has been available in China for months already, anyone keen to buy OnePlus' next flagship offerings has been patient for a while already.