Vodafone just more than doubled its network coverage in Australia — here's what you need to know

In a huge win for its customers, Vodafone has significantly expanded its reach in regional Australia thanks to a network sharing deal between its parent company TPG Telecom and Optus, which went into effect on January 31, 2025.

The partnership has seen Vodafone's network reach increase by 150% — from roughly 400,000 square kilometres to over 1,000,000 square kilometres — bringing Vodafone's mobile coverage to 98.4% of Australia's population. That puts Vodafone just a smidge behind Optus, which currently reaches 98.5% of Aussies.

The site also states that the coverage will deliver "5G on compatible devices in areas where it is already available." Crucially, the deal also extends to all of the MVNOs which operate on the Vodafone Network, including iiNet, Felix Mobile, Lebara, Kogan Mobile and more.

How Vodafone's coverage expansion will effect customers

Thanks to the network sharing deal between Optus and TPG Telecom, Vodafone network users in regional Australia should experience an immediate boost in coverage.

The additional network coverage has automatically rolled out to all Vodafone customers in Australia, and has come at no additional cost. "We do not have plans to increase mobile prices because of the regional network arrangement," states the expanded network section of Vodafone's website.

This is great news for Aussie consumers broadly, who can now expect excellent national coverage, regardless of which provider they opt to go with. The expanded coverage also makes Vodafone a far more attractive option for Aussies thanks to its competitive pricing and large data allowances.

You can check out Vodafone's current SIM-only plans below, along with a plan comparison of all the MVNOs operating on Vodafone's mobile network in Australia.