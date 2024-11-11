One of our favorite foldable phones ever is 50% off in early Black Friday deal

Already hunting for Black Friday phone deals? Lucky for you, we've found a great offer on one of the best foldables we've tested, even though we’re still a ways out from the main bulk of the Black Friday deals.

That deal is the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for $499 at Best Buy, an unlocked flip-foldable that's down to half of its standard list price. You can pick between Infinite Black or Glacier Blue color options, and save a further $100 if you activate the phone with a carrier as part of the purchase too.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999 now $499 at Best Buy Last year's Moto Razr Plus is still a great purchase today because of its strong dual displays, attractive design and impressive charging speeds. And it's even more appealing with a 50% discount. You can also save another $100 if you pick a carrier to activate the phone with at purchase.

Our full Razr Plus 2023 review will tell you all you need to know about this phone, but in a nutshell: it's really good. The 6.9-inch, 165Hz inner folding display is a brilliant screen for your regular tasks, but it's still not as exciting as the 3.6-inch outer display. This is still huge for an outer display even a year later, and Motorola will let you use any app on it, unlike rival flip foldables that lock you to using widgets or only pre-approved apps.

Other high points of the Razr 2024 include its strong macro photo skills, its quick 30W charging and, thanks to its shiny metal fixtures and vegan leather back panel, it's a strikingly handsome phone. Just as you'd hope from a phone taking the name of one of the most iconic pre-smartphone handsets ever.

But it would be remiss of me not to mention the phone's main drawbacks - weak low-light photography, and the fact that the outer screen runs some apps well, but several clearly aren't suited to the smaller, squarer shape of this panel. But on balance made the Razr Plus 2023 one of the best foldable phones we'd tested, until the Razr Plus 2024 arrived to replace it.

