Want a Coke to go with that new iPhone 16e? This Amazon double deal makes for the perfect weird combo

Amazon Prime Day deals are going hard this year over four consecutive days, and in my experience, people fall into two different camps. Either you're going to finally pull the trigger on a big purchase, or you'll pick up some essentials and save a few bucks along the way.

Well the good news is I've picked out two killer deals for both those camps. Right now, you can grab the iPhone 16e for £594, which is a 15% discount on the full £699 price. And if you just need a stock up on the essentials, you can get 24 cans of Cherry Coke for just £7 right now. Both solid deals at different ends of the spectrum.

Apple iPhone 16e: was £699 now £594 at Amazon The iPhone 16e is the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE series and features a 6.1-inch OLED display, a 48MP camera and an Action Button. However, it doesn't feature a dynamic island like more modern iPhones, instead getting the same notch seen on some of the older models.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cherry : was £9 now £7 at Amazon Amazon is slashing the prices of Coca Cola in various flavours. I've highlighted Cherry Coke here, but I'd recommend adding a few different versions to your basket if you're a regular Coke drinker. This deal is for the pack of 24 cans which is reduced by 15% for Prime Day.

The iPhone 16e is the latest device from Apple's stable and takes over from the now-retired iPhone SE (2022) as the "affordable" iPhone. The display is a 6.1-inch OLED affair and, like the rest of the iPhone 16 family, it's got a mappable Action button on the side.

The iPhone 16e also comes with FaceID, and a USB-C port although it also supports wireless charging. Unfortunately, there's no MagSafe compatibility and you won't find Apple's dynamic island on the front — it has a notch just like the iPhones of old.

Apple has opted for a single 48MP camera on the back of the phone which may seem a bit basic, but it actually offers excellent performance for all sorts of conditions. Our review noted that the low light performance still improves significantly over the iPhone SE.

When September arrives, the iPhone 16e will get all the new iOS 26 features, including the Liquid Glass material design, Live Translation, new Camera app, and more. And because it's powered by the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16, performance shouldn't be an issue for even demanding users.

The iPhone 16e achieved a battery life of 12 hours and 41 minutes on Tom’s Guide’s battery benchmark test — and that’s a huge improvement over the 7 hours and 38 minutes achieved by the iPhone SE (2022).

Meanwhile, Coke — if you're not familiar with it — is a carbonated drink with sweeteners that tastes pretty good at this time of year when it's consumed on the rocks with a slice of lemon.

