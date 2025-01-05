This clever new iPhone accessory doubles as a camera button and 10,000 mAh battery

Belkin's unveiled a nifty new iPhone accessory that combines the utility of a MagSafe-capable power bank, phone stand, and wired charger with the classic look of a point-and-shoot camera.

Meet the Stage PowerGrip, a magnetic battery pack designed to evoke the look and feel of a traditional camera except with all of the modern trimmings you'd expect from an iPhone accessory. It's launching in May for a price that remains TBD for now. The Stage PowerGrip will be compatible with the iPhone 12 or newer and come in five colors: powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper and lavender.

As far as charging goes, Belkin's Stage PowerGrip packs a 10,000mAh battery, enough to charge an iPhone at least one-and-a-half times, as well as a USB-C port and built-in retractable USB-C cable to act as a spare wired charger for your other devices. It features wireless 7.5-watt charging for the attached iPhone.

Once attached to the back of one of the best iPhones, it can act as a phone stand that can be situated vertically or horizontally. It also features Bluetooth pairing to enable the "shutter button" on the top of the grip, letting you take pictures with the iOS camera app. There's even a small LED screen on the front where on a traditional camera you'd see how many shots you have left, only instead it shows how much battery remains.

It's those kinds of cute touches that tap into nostalgia, not to mention the amount of utility Belkin's managed to pack into such a small package, that are sure to make this the latest iPhone accessory to have. Especially with it coming out just before the summer and graduation season.

We'll have to wait until CES 2025 kicks off to get our first look at the Belkin Stage PowerGrip and see if it makes our list of the best MagSafe chargers. Be sure to tune into our main CES 2025 hub more for all the latest announcements.

More from Tom's Guide