This clever new iPhone accessory doubles as a camera button and 10,000 mAh battery

News
By
published

Belkin’s Stage PowerGrip gives your iPhone that classic point-and-click feel

Belkin Stage PowerGrip
(Image credit: Belkin)

Belkin's unveiled a nifty new iPhone accessory that combines the utility of a MagSafe-capable power bank, phone stand, and wired charger with the classic look of a point-and-shoot camera.

Meet the Stage PowerGrip, a magnetic battery pack designed to evoke the look and feel of a traditional camera except with all of the modern trimmings you'd expect from an iPhone accessory. It's launching in May for a price that remains TBD for now. The Stage PowerGrip will be compatible with the iPhone 12 or newer and come in five colors: powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper and lavender.

As far as charging goes, Belkin's Stage PowerGrip packs a 10,000mAh battery, enough to charge an iPhone at least one-and-a-half times, as well as a USB-C port and built-in retractable USB-C cable to act as a spare wired charger for your other devices. It features wireless 7.5-watt charging for the attached iPhone.

Once attached to the back of one of the best iPhones, it can act as a phone stand that can be situated vertically or horizontally. It also features Bluetooth pairing to enable the "shutter button" on the top of the grip, letting you take pictures with the iOS camera app. There's even a small LED screen on the front where on a traditional camera you'd see how many shots you have left, only instead it shows how much battery remains.

It's those kinds of cute touches that tap into nostalgia, not to mention the amount of utility Belkin's managed to pack into such a small package, that are sure to make this the latest iPhone accessory to have. Especially with it coming out just before the summer and graduation season.

We'll have to wait until CES 2025 kicks off to get our first look at the Belkin Stage PowerGrip and see if it makes our list of the best MagSafe chargers. Be sure to tune into our main CES 2025 hub more for all the latest announcements.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 226 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 16
(128GB Pink)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 16 - 128GB - Pink
AT&T Mobility
View
Low Stock
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Plus
3
Restored Apple iPhone 6 Plus...
Walmart
$499
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(128GB Yellow)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(128GB White)
Our Review
6
iPhone 16 Pro 128GB (with...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
7
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Plus
8
Pelican Apple iPhone 16 / 16...
Target
View
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Plus
9
Apple - iPhone 16 Plus 256GB...
Best Buy
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(1TB)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1TB in...
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats.  She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.