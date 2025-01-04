Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra image leak just tipped the biggest design changes

The Galaxy S25 Ultra launch is almost upon us, and it could end up being one of the best phones on the market. Since the leaks have been steadily pouring in, we have a pretty good handle on all the upgrades to come, but the most recent gives us a new look at two of the biggest expected design changes: rounded edges and super-thin bezels.

The leaked image comes courtesy of tipster @Jukanlosreve, with credit given to renowned leaker Ice Universe. It shows off what looks to be the right-hand side of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. The design is much more rounded than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the bezels have been shaved down to some of the smallest we've ever seen.

The image backs up intel that Ice Universe shared last month that the bezels on Samsung's next flagship would outclass "all current mobile phones" including the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Though exact measurements for the bezels have yet to surface, they do indeed look slimmer than most rival phones. The overall dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra aren't expected to change much from last year's model.

S25 UltraSource: Ice Universe pic.twitter.com/cIAbJuoTluJanuary 4, 2025

Galaxy Ultra phones have had sharp edges since the model's launch in 2020, and it's part of what makes the premium handset instantly recognizable no matter what angle you view it from. So that Samsung is pivoting to a more rounded design now is a big swing. While they're sleek, one common complaint that's dogged the Ultra phones is the ergonomics, and the more rounded edges should make the Galaxy Ultra 2025 easier to hold for long periods.

With Samsung Unpacked rumored to take place on January 22, we don't have long to wait to get our hands on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to see how these design changes shake out. There are plenty of other rumored upgrades to get excited about as well, including a new 50MP ultrawide sensor, a larger 6.9-inch display and Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. By the looks of it, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already shaping up to be one of the best phones of 2025.

