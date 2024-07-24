The new iPhone 16 design could fix the iPhone 15's biggest flaw — here’s how

No more overheating?

iPhone 15 Pro Max in hand in front of a fountain
(Image credit: Future)

A recent report has indicated that Apple has changed the design of the iPhone 16 series to avoid the same overheating issues found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

The original story comes from The Information, which cites a source stating that the iPhone 16 models will come with a larger graphite sheet inside their chassis. This larger sheet would help mitigate the overheating issue and coincides with other rumors about Apple changing the iPhone 16 Pro Max design for better heat management, specifically the new stainless steel case around the battery.

The iPhone 15 Pro issue was widely reported last year, with owners reporting their phones overheating while trying to perform the simplest tasks. The biggest concern at the time was that there was no clear reason for the fault and blame being attributed to several factors. However, Apple eventually responded that the fault lay in several software-related conditions, including updates on certain third-party apps and a bug with iOS 17.

iPhone 15 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Apple would then quickly release iOS 17.0.3 to help fix the problem, which appeared to work. However, this larger graphite sheet indicates that Apple is working hard to avoid a repeat of the issue just in case. While the overheating wasn't the only issue, it was one of the biggest concerns for users while things like Bluetooth connection faults are less widespread, despite still occurring.

While this might not be the biggest hardware change, there is still plenty to be excited about with the new iPhones. For instance, a recent report indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro models could get an advanced OLED panel, meaning improved brightness options while being more efficient. There are also rumors about improved camera sensors thanks to Samsung, and we can't forget the inclusion of Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 16 doesn't look like it will have the most extensive hardware upgrades we've seen, but it is clear that Apple is doing all it can to avoid prior issues and improve the phones. Hopefully, these additions will help make the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro maintain Apple’s place in our best phone list

For more information about the next generation of iPhones please visit our iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro hubs, which we regularly update with news and rumors as we hear them. We also have a full breakdown of iOS 18, so you can check out all the new features coming to your iPhone. 

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 