iPhone 15 owners are still having Bluetooth problems — almost 6 months after launch

It’s been a few months since the iPhone 15 launched, so you think that the major post-release issues would have been ironed out by now. Apparently this isn’t the case for some users, who have been complaining about ongoing Bluetooth connection issues since the beginning.

These users have been expressing their frustrations over on Apple’s Support Community and the MacRumors forums. Apparently they’ve been having trouble keeping their iPhone 15s connected to older Bluetooth systems, including cars and headphones. Some even claim to have experienced the problem with modern systems like Apple’s own AirPods.

One user noted that they’ve regularly had Bluetooth issues with new iPhones and their 2014 BMW, but a software update often fixes the problem. This isn’t the case with the iPhone 15, which regularly disconnects from the car’s Bluetooth and forces the driver to use the phone’s speaker.

They note that this doesn’t happen with a separate iPhone 12, and other drivers have responded to confirm it happens to their cars as well. Including a 2011 BMW and a 2013 Audi.

Another Apple Support Community user claimed that their iPhone 15 Pro Max works with in-car Bluetooth, but struggles with AirPods Max and Beats Studio Buds. Apparently the music repeatedly cuts out and disconnects, while calls drop after 5 to 10 minutes. They’re not the only one either, with one reply joking that it only gets worse. Another noted that their old iPhone 12 Pro never has this problem, which only began after upgrading to iPhone 15 Pro.

Obviously these are not the kind of issues you’d want to experience on a premium device that just set you back several hundred dollars. But considering new products always have issues during the early days and weeks, they can be forgiven.

The fact users still seem to be suffering from these issues after almost six months is a totally different story. Especially since some users say they were told the problem would be fixed in a future iOS 17 update. We’ll we’re almost at the launch of iOS 17.4, the fourth major release, and it apparently still hasn’t been fixed. Here’s hoping Apple gets its act together and fixes the problem soon.