iPhone SE 4 rumor claims it could arrive by the end of the year — what we know

It’s been over two years since the launch of the low-cost iPhone SE 2022, and there have been countless rumors about what the follow-up phone might have to offer. But the big question has always been, when will the iPhone SE 4 actually arrive? Hopefully soon, according to a new report.

The Information claims that Apple will “begin ramping up mass production” of the fourth generation iPhone SE in October. That potentially means the phone could either be ready to launch before the end of the year, or the very start of 2025.

This nugget of information is part of a wider report regarding Apple’s future iPhone plans, including news that the long-awaited foldable iPhone could arrive in 2026. The Information also claims that one future iPhone will have a camera with variable aperture, and that the iPhone 16 could try to address overheating issues with a large graphite sheet.

Sadly the site doesn’t divulge much about the iPhone SE 4, other than the fact mass-production is on the horizon. However there have been a bunch of rumors about what the phone could look like in recent days.

The biggest rumored upgrade is that the phone could feature two rear camera lenses for the first time — alongside an iPhone 16-inspired chassis. That would be a major change considering the last 2 iPhone SE generations were based on the iPhone 8, making them the last iPhones to feature Touch ID and the home button.

A separate rumor also claims that the SE 4 could have a larger 6.06-inch display with an OLED panel, the same A18 chipset as the iPhone 16 series to potentially power Apple Intelligence, and a 48MP camera. All of which are serious upgrades for the low-cost iPhone, but do make me wonder how these extra upgrades might affect the price tag.

Especially since the $429 iPhone SE 2022 has the advantage of being cheaper than some of the other best cheap phones, like the Google Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R — both of which start at $499. While the simple fact that the SE is “the cheap iPhone” is a major selling point, Apple would be wise not to raise the price by too much.

Hopefully The Information’s report means we don’t have too long to wait before we find out for sure. In the meantime you can stay up to date on the latest news and rumors in our iPhone SE 4 hub, or alternatively check out what we know about the iPhone 16 range if you think you might want something a little more premium.