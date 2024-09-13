iPhone 16 pre-orders LIVE blog — where to buy and best deals
Everything you need to know about getting an iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models have arrived. Whether you want to pre-order the phone through Apple, your carrier or your favorite tech retailer, you can ensure you receive a phone on September 20.
While the new iPhones aren't cheap, several major retailers and carriers offer pre-order deals if you want to part with your old phone.
We're here to update you on the latest iPhone 16 pre-order developments. As new deals emerge or retailers sell out of the phone, we'll keep you up-to-date on all the significant developments so you can make an intelligent purchasing decision and get the iPhone 16 that's right for you.
Quick pre-order links
- Apple: pre-order iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro with up to $650 trade-in
- Best Buy: save up to $1000 on iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro with trade-in
- Walmart: Get the new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro
- AT&T: iPhone 16 Pro free w/ trade-in
- Verizon: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited
- Visible: up to $360 credit w/ unlimited
- Boost Mobile: free wireless service w/ iPhone 16
- Cricket: unlimited data for $25/month
- T-Mobile: free with trade-in + unlimited
You need a charger
For the past few years, Apple hasn't sold charging bricks with the iPhone — just a charging cord. You could buy a charging brick directly from Apple when you're picking up your new iPhone 16, but there are also a number of third-party charging accessories we recommend.
Twelve South PlugBug (50W): $69.99 @ Twelve South
This convenient, two-port charging brick will ship next week when you preorder now. It's suited for the iPhone 16's 45W fast charging and it has Find My, so you never need to fret about where you left it.
For example, we got to check out Twelve South's PlugBug at IFA 2024. It's a 50W charging brick, so it's capable of delivering the iPhone 16's 45W wired fast charging speeds. But the best part? The PlugBug has Find My, so if you're not sure where you left it (or which family member swiped it) you can track it down easily in the iPhone's Find My app.
We scored one with the iPhone Upgrade Program
One of our editors, Kate Kozuch, was able to secure her iPhone 16 Pro Max preorder through the iPhone Upgrade Program.
The iPhone Upgrade Program is an incentive from Apple for customers to switch out their iPhone every year. Each iPhone 16 variation has a different monthly fee depending on the version and storage, but the fee also includes Apple Care.
Customers also have the option to finance their iPhone purchase through Apple and completely own their phone after paying it off. If you're the type who always wants the latest iPhone, the iPhone Upgrade Program could make a lot of sense for you.
Let the pre-orders begin!
Pre-orders are live across the internet and at your favorite brick and mortar stores. As of now, we haven't heard reports of the phones being out of the stock anywhere, so the retailer with the deal that best suits your tastes should be good to go.
While it's not clear how much stock of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models is out there, it's always a good idea to lock in your pre-order early, as we expect to see those ship dates start to move later as the day goes on, leaving your pre-ordering a phone that won't arrive until after the September 20 launch date.
iPhone 16 Pro pre-orders: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store
The Apple Store offers up to a $650 credit when you hand in your old smartphone for the new iPhone 16 Pro. An iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit.
iPhone 16 pre-orders: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store
The Apple Store offers up to a $650 credit when you trade in your old smartphone for one of the new iPhone 16 models. An iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit.
