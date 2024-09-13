iPhone 16 pre-orders LIVE blog — where to buy and best deals

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models have arrived. Whether you want to pre-order the phone through Apple, your carrier or your favorite tech retailer, you can ensure you receive a phone on September 20.

While the new iPhones aren't cheap, several major retailers and carriers offer pre-order deals if you want to part with your old phone.

We're here to update you on the latest iPhone 16 pre-order developments. As new deals emerge or retailers sell out of the phone, we'll keep you up-to-date on all the significant developments so you can make an intelligent purchasing decision and get the iPhone 16 that's right for you.