My favorite iPhone 16 Pro MagSafe case just got a huge 40% discount for Black Friday

I am a clumsy person who drops his phone more often than is normal. The impressive Mouse Limitless 6 has saved me from a cracked screen, chipped back or other signs of wear and tear to my new iPhone on multiple occasions.

Mous makes some of the best cases for iPhones. Complete with MagSafe compatibility, 45ft drop protection and a low-profile design in multiple colors it is a worthwhile investment, especially with $30 off in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Mous Limitless 6.0: was $74 now $44 at Amazon The Mous Limitless 6.0 offers excellent drop protection in a slim package with numerous style options from walnut to carbon fibre for those who want their iPhone 16 Pro to make a statement. Mous’s Airo-Shock technology has been tested at drops up to 45 feet, and the case works with MagSafe charging and accessories.

The Mouse Limitless 6.0 was named the best overall case in our guide to iPhone 16 Pro cases. It comes in nine different colors and a range of styles. My personal favorite is the walnut and that is the one I have on my own phone.

Available for a wide range of iPhone's including the 14, 15 and 16 range in both Pro and Pro Max versions. There are also brighter colors including a stunning blue and a speckled fabric that gives Starfield vibes.

The case is light and can feel like you're not even using one. However, despite its lack of weight it carries a lot of capability. Mous’s Airo-Shock technology has been tested at drops up to 45 feet — meaning the drop from the kitchen unit or out of my pocket on to the ground while shopping should be fine.

The case works with MagSafe charging and accessories. You would normally pay a bit more for this case, particularly if you opt for some of the more elaborate design options but thanks to Black Friday deals, it is just $44 on Amazon right now.