iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Everything you need to know

Word is that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will take a lot of inspiration from the iPhone 14, specifically the design. It may be a few short days before we get to see the iPhone SE 4 in the flesh, and those of you who want a new iPhone on a budget have a decision to make.

Do you wait for the new mid-range iPhone SE 4, or do you pick up the now-two-year-old flagship?

We’re already very familiar with the iPhone 14. It was one of the best phones back in 2023 when it was first released, though it has since been upstaged by the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. Despite this, it still has a lot of great qualities like strong battery life, good cameras and solid performance — and can be found at a reasonable discount due to its age.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 4 rumors paint a very interesting picture about Apple’s fourth-generation “cheap” phone. From leaks pointing to a much-needed design refresh, to rumors of a major boost to performance — with the apparent goal of offering Apple Intelligence for a much lower price.

Ahead of Apple’s February 19 launch event, we’re comparing the iPhone SE 4 vs the iPhone 14 to see which phone is the best option for iPhone users on a budget.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone SE 4 specs (rumored) vs iPhone SE 3 (2022) Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone SE 4 (rumored) iPhone 14 Processor A18 A15 Screen size 6.1-inch 6.1-inch Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 64/128 128/256/512GB Rear camera 48MP main 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP 12MP Battery size 3,279mAh 3,279mAh Price sub $500 $599 Release date Early 2025 September 2022

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Rumored price and availability

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be revealed at Apple’s next launch event, currently happening on February 19. Based on Apple’s track record with iPhone releases, we’d expect pre-orders to open a few days later on Friday February 21, ready to go on sale a week later (February 28).

Some retailers have reportedly been prepping for the launch, and one even accidentally published a store page suggesting the phone would be available to purchase soon.

The iPhone 14 has already been on sale for over two years, but is still readily available at the Apple Store and from other major retailers. Prices at Apple start at $599, though you can often find the phone for less at non-Apple retailers during major sales events.

The iPhone SE 2022 starts at $430, which is almost $200 less than the iPhone 14 costs right now. We’re expecting the iPhone SE 4 to cost more, though rumor has it that Apple is still aiming for a sub-$500 price tag. Even if it does cost $500, it’ll still be priced to match its biggest rival — the Google Pixel 8a.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Design and Display

Thanks to all the various leaks, there doesn't seem to be a lot we don’t know about the iPhone SE 4 right now — with full specs and a series of dummy units making their way online.

With all that in mind it looks like the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 14 will be remarkably similar — featuring the same flat-sided, all-screen design. In other words, the iPhone 8 design with the chunky bezels and home button finally being abandoned. And we couldn’t be happier.

That said, this iPhone 14-inspired design means that the iPhone SE 4 probably won’t come with newer design touches like the Action button, Camera control, or even the Dynamic Island. So expect the two phones to come sporting the same display notch. We should also see the two offer the same 6.1-inch OLED display, complete with a 60Hz refresh rate, alongside Face ID — which so far hasn’t made an appearance on an SE-series iPhone.

Rumors have also suggested that we may see an iPhone SE 4 Plus, which may be based on the iPhone 14 Plus. The only difference between the iPhone 14 and the Plus is the size of the screen, so don’t expect any significant changes on the iPhone SE 4 Plus either. Assuming it does get released, that is.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Cameras

The first major iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14 difference is that the iPhone SE 4 is only expected to come with one rear camera — as is tradition for the SE series.

So while the iPhone 14 packs in 12MP main and ultrawide lenses on the back, the iPhone SE 4 is only expected to come sporting a single 48MP main lens. Which is a big step up on the resolution front, even if there’s no way to “zoom out” in the way that the wider ultrawide lens can offer.

We’re expecting the new SE to come with the same 12MP front camera as recent iPhones, similar to the one found on the iPhone 14. However we won’t know exactly what the difference in performance between the two will be until we can actually test the iPhone SE 4 for ourselves.

Really, the biggest changes will come in terms of software, We should see features like Night Mode, Cinematic Mode video and Photographic Styles come to the iPhone 14 SE.

And with Apple Intelligence presumably on board, the iPhone 14 SE will hopefully offer AI features like Photo Cleanup and Audio Mix for videos.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Performance

Performance could easily be the biggest draw for the iPhone SE 4. Rumors claim that Apple will be powering the phone with an A18 chip — either the same, or similar to the one found in the iPhone 16.

On top of that, Apple is rumored to be including at least 8GB of RAM to ensure that the new iPhone SE 4 will be able to run Apple Intelligence features.

Considering the iPhone 14 only has an A15 chipset and 6GB of RAM, it means that the new “cheap” iPhone could easily obliterate the older phone in benchmark tests. Moreover, advances in power efficiency mean that the iPhone SE 4 may be able to use less energy — adding some extra life onto its (still unknown) battery life.

However, the iPhone 14 may have the iPhone SE 4 beaten on base storage, with rumors suggesting Apple could sell the new phone with as little as 64GB of storage space. Considering how 128GB doesn’t seem to go very far right now, 64GB is basically nothing.

Here’s hoping that this doesn’t actually happen. Either way, the iPhone 14 is available in three storage variations: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The big unknown right now is how the iPhone SE 4’s modem might play out. Rumor is that it will be the very first device to feature Apple’s own 5G modem. However, it isn’t clear what this means for users, as there's rumors that it might not offer the same level of performance as Qualcomm.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Battery and Charging

We may see the iPhone SE 4’s battery increase from 2,018 mAh all the way up to 3,279 mAh, which is a pretty big leap. In fact, that’s exactly the same size battery as the iPhone 14, which begs the question as to which of these phones will last the longest on a single charge.

Our money is on the iPhone SE 4, thanks to the power efficiency benefits that come with newer hardware and chips — but again we can't say that for certain until we test the phone for ourselves. Hopefully it can at least beat the iPhone 14’s 9 hours and 28 minutes, and maybe even exceed the 10-hour mark.

The phones that make our best phone battery list all last at least 11.5 hours on a charge.

What we’re more certain about is that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a USB-C charging port. Thanks to EU legislation that came into force last year, it’s actually illegal to sell phones without USB-C in the region, so it makes sense that Apple would utilize the same charging tech as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

Just don’t expect data transfer speeds to be faster than Lightning because, so far, that hasn’t happened on non-Pro models.

We are expecting to see the iPhone SE 4 offer the same 20W wired and 15W MagSafe charging as the iPhone 14 — though if we’re lucky Apple will upgrade to the newer 25W MagSafe 2.0 that debuted with iPhone 16. It depends how long Apple wants to keep that tech exclusive to the flagship.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Software and Apple Intelligence

iPhone SE 4 will certainly come with iOS 18 running out of the box. iPhone 14 also supports that version of iOS, so there shouldn’t be any real difference in how the two devices look and feel. That said, Apple is expected to include Apple Intelligence features on the iPhone SE 4, which will help set it apart from the iPhone 14.

Whether we’ll get all the best Apple Intelligence features isn’t exactly clear. Visual Intelligence is almost certainly not coming to the SE 4, but we may still see the likes of Writing Tools, Photo Cleanup, Genmoji and other AI features available for a much lower price point.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14: Outlook

Despite being the new SE series phone, it sounds like the iPhone SE 4 could be better than the iPhone 14 in a lot of different ways. The two phones may have their similarities, but if the rumors are to be believed then those similarities may only be skin deep.

With the latest chip and Apple Intelligence, this could be the most powerful phone under $500. No wonder there are rumors that the phone may be renamed the iPhone 16 E instead.

Of course, there are some caveats to this. The fact that there’s only a single rear camera lens may prove disappointing, as will the fact that the phone might end up costing more than the iPhone SE 3.

Still, if you’re someone looking for a great value iPhone, with the potential for that phone to last for a very long time, then the iPhone SE 4 could well be the phone for you.