iPhone 17 Pro renders show off new design — but we have doubts

A bold new alleged iPhone 17 Pro design has been leaked by Front Page Tech and render artist Asher Dipps.

FPT host Jon Prosser claims the renders are based multiple sources, and that he has seen the alleged design for himself.

Here's the iPhone 17 Pro | First Look - YouTube Watch On

According to these renders, the iPhone 17 Pro's cameras will still be arranged in the right-pointing triangle shape we are familiar with. But the block beneath the lenses will now spans the whole width of the phone, with the flash, rear microphone and LiDAR depth sensor moved over to the right edge.

(Image credit: FPT/Asher Dipps)

The new camera block will also no longer be color-matched to the rest of the iPhone's body, unlike previous models. The camera block will instead be colored in a complimentary shade, giving the phones a two-tone look.

Prosser also claims his sources report the prototypes feeling lighter, but it's unknown whether they're made of titanium like the current iPhone 16 Pro models, or aluminum like a non-pro iPhone, neither confirming nor denying other rumors of Apple switching up the Pro models' materials.

But is it real?

Judging the accuracy of this claim is hard. We've seen several other iPhone 17 Pro design rumors with different takes on the full horizontal camera bar already. Plus rumors of the alleged iPhone 17 Air's design also uses a horizontal camera block according to some sources, although still with some disagreement about the exact implementation.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a reliable source of Apple rumors, doesn't hide his skepticism. He points out that these renders seem to be based on an alleged CAD drawing shared by tipster Majin Bu, which Gurman doesn't hesitate to call an outright fake (with leaker ShrimpApplePro chiming in to agree). Combine that with FPT's own mixed record when it comes to Apple leaks, and things start looking extra shaky.

The iPhone 17 will launch five years after the iPhone 12, the last major redesign of the iPhone. So giving the iPhone 17 Pro a whole new look is arguably overdue. But these designs seem like such a departure from what's gone before that they don't feel right, let alone the uncertainty brought in by the sourcing of these claims.

Design aside, the iPhone 17 series is tipped for upgrades like 24MP selfie cameras, the addition of vapor chamber cooling, 120Hz displays on all models and a smaller Dynamic Island notch for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While more leaks are basically a given for the coming months, we probably won't know anything for certain until the usual September release window.