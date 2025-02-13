iPhone SE 4 — retailer just jumped the gun with product listing page

News
By
published

Whoops!

iPhone SE 2022 in hand at beach Midnight color
(Image credit: Future)

Apple's iPhone SE 4 was initially rumored to launch this week, but then yesterday we heard it was possibly pushed to next week.

But it looks like someone forgot to tell a French retailer that the timetable had changed. The retailer in question, Boulanger, accidentally posted what looks like a product listing page for the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 listing page by Boulanger

(Image credit: Boulanger)

The page is clearly a placeholder, as first spotted by PhoneArena. That's because the list price says €9,999.05 or $10,395. That's a bit above the rumored $499 price for the iPhone SE 4.

At least as of now the page is still live and it simply says "Smartphone Apple new smartphone coming soon iPhone" (translated). So this page is likely for the iPhone SE 4 but the retailer doesn't explicitly call it that.

What to expect from iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4 render

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a wide range of upgrades over the iPhone SE (2022). These include a larger 6.1-inch OLED display — up from a tiny 4.7-inch LCD on the previous model.

In addition, the iPhone SE 4 design is said to closely mirror the iPhone 14. So that would mean the end of the Touch ID-home button beneath the display and more of a full-screen design. You should also expect USB-C charging, as that's now standard across the iPhone lineup.

The iPhone SE 4 is also tipped to feature Apple's latest A18 chip. That means it should offer the same level of performance as the iPhone 16 series. And it also means you should be able to tap into all of the latest Apple Intelligence features.

How about the cameras? The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature just a single rear shooter once more. The good news is that it's expected to get a boost from 12MP to 48MP.

Last but not least, the iPhone SE 4 could be the first iPhone ever to feature Apple's own 5G modem, which could help with achieving longer battery life.

Check out our iPhone SE 4 hub page for all the latest rumors and leaks ahed of the big launch.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 71 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
1
Google Pixel Unlocked Phones...
Amazon
$499
View
Deal ends Sun, Feb 23, 2025
6-month plan free
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12R
(128GB)
Our Review
3
OnePlus - 12R 128GB...
Best Buy
$499.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Google Pixel 8a 128GB in...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen...
AT&T Mobility
View
OnePlus 12R
(Blue)
Our Review
6
OnePlus 12R CPH2611 North...
OnePlus US & Canada
$599.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
8
Pixel 8a Bay 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
(64GB)
Our Review
9
iPhone SE 64GB Starlight
Apple
View
Low Stock
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
10
New Pixel 8a 128gb Unlocked...
Walmart
View
Load more deals
See more Phones News
TOPICS
Mark Spoonauer
Mark Spoonauer

Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.

More about iphones
iPhone SE 4 render

iPhone SE 4 launch reportedly pushed back a week

iPhone SE 4 render

iPhone SE 4 coming soon — 7 biggest rumored upgrades

How to tour the Super Bowl stadium virtually with Google Maps

Google Maps is adding this new feature for millions of drivers to make your ride safer
See more latest