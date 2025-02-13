iPhone SE 4 — retailer just jumped the gun with product listing page

Apple's iPhone SE 4 was initially rumored to launch this week, but then yesterday we heard it was possibly pushed to next week.

But it looks like someone forgot to tell a French retailer that the timetable had changed. The retailer in question, Boulanger, accidentally posted what looks like a product listing page for the iPhone SE 4.

(Image credit: Boulanger)

The page is clearly a placeholder, as first spotted by PhoneArena. That's because the list price says €9,999.05 or $10,395. That's a bit above the rumored $499 price for the iPhone SE 4.

At least as of now the page is still live and it simply says "Smartphone Apple new smartphone coming soon iPhone" (translated). So this page is likely for the iPhone SE 4 but the retailer doesn't explicitly call it that.

What to expect from iPhone SE 4

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a wide range of upgrades over the iPhone SE (2022). These include a larger 6.1-inch OLED display — up from a tiny 4.7-inch LCD on the previous model.

In addition, the iPhone SE 4 design is said to closely mirror the iPhone 14. So that would mean the end of the Touch ID-home button beneath the display and more of a full-screen design. You should also expect USB-C charging, as that's now standard across the iPhone lineup.

The iPhone SE 4 is also tipped to feature Apple's latest A18 chip. That means it should offer the same level of performance as the iPhone 16 series. And it also means you should be able to tap into all of the latest Apple Intelligence features.

How about the cameras? The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature just a single rear shooter once more. The good news is that it's expected to get a boost from 12MP to 48MP.

Last but not least, the iPhone SE 4 could be the first iPhone ever to feature Apple's own 5G modem, which could help with achieving longer battery life.

Check out our iPhone SE 4 hub page for all the latest rumors and leaks ahed of the big launch.