iPhone 17 Pro Max just tipped for very welcome design upgrade

The Pro Max version of Apple's beloved iPhone tends to be the first to receive significant upgrades and design changes. From there, Apple trickles them down to other devices if they're popular. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could be on tap to get another change, this time in the form of a smaller Dynamic Island.

Noted leaker Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to post the latest rumors about Apple's upcoming top-of-the-line phone. They discussed a "metalens" for Face ID that will integrate the transmitter and receiver, reducing the size and thickness. This will allow Apple to shrink the Dynamic Island, which iPhone owners have longed for since the introduction of Apple's selfie camera spot.

As for what a metalens is, the most straightforward description is that they're flat lenses that use metasurfaces to focus light instead of curved lenses to bend light toward the image sensor. Because of the required curves, these traditional lenses can't be as thin as a metalens.

In addition to the upcoming top-end iPhone, DCS thinks the iPad Pro and the long-rumored foldable iPad will also get the metalens and smaller Dynamic Island that come with it.

The Dynamic Island has been a key featured in the last few generations of iPhones, giving users a quick and convenient way of glancing at notifications. Live Tiles also live in the Dynamic Island, which are essentially widget friendly sized apps. With a smaller Dynamic Island, it would give the display a more seamless look.

We've also heard rumblings that Apple might borrow a page from Google's design book with a camera bar on the back of the iPhone 17. We've heard that the phone may be made with a Titanium design, but we've already heard that it won't be, leaving us with more questions than answers about the phone's build. Even more exciting, though, is the potential for 12GB of RAM in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

