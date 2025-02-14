iPhone SE 4 — Apple is about to kill these iPhone features forever

The iPhone SE 4 could launch as soon as February 19th, as Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased that we will be meeting "the newest member of the family" on that day.

But as exciting as a new budget iPhone sounds, all rumors point to Apple leaving some very popular features behind. Like permanently.

And I have a feeling there's going to be a good number of shoppers who won't be happy about the changes Apple is making. Here's what the iPhone SE 4 will likely leave on the cutting room floor and the possible impact.

iPhone SE 4: RIP Home button and Touch ID

(Image credit: Future)

Whenever I pick up the way-old iPhone SE (2022), I get the warm and fuzzy feeling of nostalgia. That's because it's the only "modern" iPhone that still features a Home button with Touch ID functionality built in.

As much as I appreciate Face ID — I'm still amazed it works in the dark when the facial recognition on the brand-new Galaxy S25 Ultra does not — there's something that's super simple and familiar about Touch ID. You don't even have to look at your phone to unlock it.

Well, the Home button and Touch ID are likely both going away with the iPhone SE 4, as it's tipped to offer Face ID and a very similar design to the iPhone 14. That means there will probably be a notch at the top of the display to house all the necessary Face ID sensors, in addition to the front camera.

I kind of wish Apple would offer Touch ID embedded in the side/power button, as it does for the iPad 10th gen, iPad Air 2024 and iPad mini 7, but I think we just have to be ready to say goodbye.

iPhone SE 4: RIP Small Screen

iPhone SE (2022) right next to iPhone 13 (left). (Image credit: Future)

The iPhone SE 4 is supposed to grow up in a pretty big way, with all of the leaks and rumors pointing towards a 6.1-inch OLED display. That's a huge jump from the 4.7-inch panel on the iPhone SE (2022).

Personally, I think this is a long overdue move. There's a reason Apple ditched the iPhone mini from its lineup and replaced it with the iPhone Plus. And that was a 5.4-inch screen size.

Still, I know lots of people who like small screen phones. They want to be able to easily use their devices with one hand and don't want to carry around a huge handset. It's just that this entire category is a dying breed.

iPhone SE 4: RIP Lightning

(Image credit: Ivan Shenets | Shutterstock)

Here's one iPhone SE 4 upgrade I don't think anyone is going to complain about. Apple is expected to move on from the Lightning connector to USB-C for charging.

This is a change that I applaud — even though the EU has forced Apple's hand on USB-C. And that's because Lightning connectors are generally not as reliable as USB-C. And I know this from personal experience. I've had multiple iPhones where the Lightning cable became worn out and simply wouldn't charge.

Yes, you may have plenty of Lightning cables around your home and in the car, but trust me. USB-C will make your life a lot easier.

iPhone SE 4: What else is new?

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to get a range of other upgrades, starting with an A18 chip. This would be the same processor inside the iPhone 16 series. So not only should you expect smooth performance but also support for Apple Intelligence features.

In addition, the iPhone SE 4 should feature a beefier 48MP main camera, up from 12MP on the iPhone SE 2022. That should result in sharper photos but also better digital zoom capability. No, there likely won't be a telephoto zoom or ultra wide camera.

Last but not least, the iPhone SE 4 may be the first iPhone ever to feature Apple's own 5G modem. We don't know much about it, but this could help make the new budget iPhone more efficient and last longer on a charge, especially since it will likely be paired with a larger battery.

Bottom line

Three years is a long time between refreshes for a product line. And that's why the iPhone SE 4 will be anything but a refresh. It's more of a complete overhaul.

It remains to be seen if shoppers will dislike Apple killing off Touch ID and the home button or if they'll be miffed about the company moving away from small-screen phones for good.

But this is the price you'll have to pay if you want a modern iPhone for under $500. The iPhone SE 4 may indeed see a price hike from $429 to $499, so that's the other price you'll pay for leaving these popular iPhone features behind.