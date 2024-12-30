iPhone 17 just tipped for this Pro feature after years of waiting

The iPhone 17 may finally get a feature we’ve been begging Apple to add for years. According to a new report from the supply chain (via 9to5Mac), the non-Pro models may finally offer a “high refresh rate,” instead of being stuck at a paltry 60Hz for another generation.

High refresh rate has been a Pro-exclusive feature for several years now, with Pro and Pro Max models offering an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate — powered by an LTPO display panel. That’s pretty standard as far as flagship phones go, but phones like iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have always missed out for reasons unknown. Thankfully that might be about to change.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumor about the iPhone 17. Display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that ProMotion displays would come to non-Pro models, as did a report from ETNews. While the supply chain report doesn’t specify ProMotion exactly, it’s pretty likely Apple would opt for that particular piece of display tech. Assuming the reports turn out to be true, that is.

The main benefit to ProMotion is that it offers twice the refresh rate of current iPhone displays. That means better responsiveness, and a much smoother display experience. 60Hz looks extremely janky in comparison. The adaptive nature also helps save battery life, since the phone can drop the refresh rate to as low as 1Hz when the full 120Hz isn’t needed.

Finally, being able to hit 1Hz also allows for an Always-On display that doesn’t zap the battery. This is a feature missing from iPhone 16 and other non-Pro iPhones, though Pro models have been able to enjoy it for many years.

iPhone 17 biggest expected upgrades

There are a lot of upgrades expected to be coming to the iPhone 17, even if the possible inclusion of ProMotion is one of the ones we’re most excited about. It’s also pretty-much guaranteed that the phone will pack in a new A19 chipset, though rumors suggest it’ll be built using an upgraded version of TSMC’s 3nm process. This should offer slightly better performance and energy efficiency at the absolute minimum, even if 2nm chips are still a way off.

iPhone 17 may also see the first 24MP selfie camera come to iPhones, and it’s about time Apple finally left 12MP front-facing lenses behind. We may also see a super-slim iPhone 17 Air replace the iPhone 17 Plus. This phone may make some sacrifices, like launching with a single-rear camera lens, in order to offer a light and ultra-thin design.

iPhone 17 Pro models could also feature a narrower Dynamic Island, along with a new “Low-Dialectric TEE” display — which enhances display performance and durability while simultaneously improving power efficiency. In other words, it is the kind of thing you’ll want on your phone, even if the effects aren’t immediately noticeable. Both Pro models are expected to stick with titanium frame, which should maintain durability around that screen and possibly an upgraded 12GB of RAM for superior AI capabilities.

There’s a lot more we still need to learn about the iPhone 17 series, but you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 17 hub.