iPhone 17 Pro display tipped for better durability and power consumption

The iPhone 17 may not be arriving until next fall, but there are still plenty of rumors out there right now. Currently there’s a debate on whether the Pro models will employ a titanium frame, or if they’ll revert to the less durable aluminum. But according to a different rumor, there may be some new display technology being thrown into the mix.

According to leaker Jukanlosreve. The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will feature a new kind of technology called “low-dielectric TEE”. No, those words didn’t mean anything to me when I first read them either, but it sounds like the kind of thing you’ll want on future iPhones.

Apparently this tech will help boost battery efficiency, which is very beneficial considering how much power is used up by the screen during normal daily use. Apple’s made some serious headway with power efficiency and battery life the past few years, and any extra life it can squeeze out of those batteries will undoubtedly be a good thing.

Other benefits will reportedly include better display durability, and general improvements to display performance — which are both worth having. Stronger displays mean you’re less likely to need to make a claim on your AppleCare Plus, and while Jukanlosreve didn’t go into detail about the performance improvements we can all agree that given how important displays are the better their output the more enjoyable your iPhone experience will be.

The one thing I can’t stop thinking about here is how long these upgrades may take to reach the non-Pro iPhones. Considering iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are still locked at 60Hz three years after adaptive 1-120Hz LTPO displays debuted on Pro models, I don’t imagine the new upgrades will be making the transition anytime soon.

Assuming they happen at all, of course. We’re still very early in the rumor cycle, and there’s no guarantee that what leakers are saying will actually happen. We’re just going to have to be patient and wait to see what actually arrives next September. In the meantime you can check out all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone 17 hub.

