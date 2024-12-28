The best iPhone after-Christmas deals I’d buy right now — iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and more

A lot of the best iPhone deals may be there to try and convince you to buy them as Christmas gifts. But just because the calendar has rolled past December 25 doesn’t mean those deals have all vanished. In fact there are still plenty of excellent after-Christmas iPhone deals to be had on everything from the new iPhone 16 to the budget iPhone SE (2022).

Deals on offer right now include up to $1,000 off at Verizon when you trade in any Apple, Google or Samsung smartphone — regardless of the condition. That could get you an iPhone 16 Pro, or most of an iPhone 16 Pro Max while ridding yourself of your beat up Galaxy phone in the process. Boost Mobile is also offering a free iPhone 16 when you sign up for a $65 a month Infinite Access plan with unlimited data, or you can pick up an iPhone 16 Pro Max for just $5 a month at Verizon with no trade-ins required.

Deals extend beyond the latest iPhones too. iPhone SE (2022) is back down to $149 at Walmart, while the iPhone 13 is just $100 at Metro by T-Mobile. Or if you prefer something that can run Apple Intelligence, but doesn’t cost iPhone 16 prices, then iPhone 15 Pro is just $16 a month at AT&T — with no trade-in required.

Here are all the best after-Christmas iPhone deals we’d buy with our own money right now.

iPhone 16 deals

Apple iPhone 16: Free w/ Infinite Plan @ Boost Mobile

You can grab a free iPhone 16 at Boost Mobile right now. The only catch is that you need to sign up for the carrier's 'Infinite Access for iPhone' plan, which costs $65 a month. and offers unlimited monthly data.

iPhone 16: was $829 now $579 @ Metro by T-Mobile

If you need to switch carriers, but plan on keeping your old phone number, this iPhone 16 deal at Metro by T-Mobile can't be missed. You can save $250 on the cost of a new iPhone 16, and all you need to do is sign up for a Metro Flex Plus plan ($70 a month) and bring your old phone number with you.

iPhone 16 Plus: $11 a month @ AT&T

Grab the iPhone 16's larger sibling for just $11 a month at AT&T, with no trade-in required. Just sign up for an eligible unlimited plan to qualify. It's the perfect phone for those of you that want a larger screen but don't want to have to pay more for the extra features on the Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro: Free with any condition trade-in @ Verizon

You can save up to $1,000 at Verizon by trading in your old Apple, Samsung or Google smartphone — effectively making your iPhoner 16 Pro free. For a limited time Verizon will accept any eligible devices, regardless of condition. Just be sure to set up a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate, Plus or Welcome plan

iPhone 16 Pro: free Apple Watch SE & iPad 10 @ Verizon

Buy an iPhone 16 Pro and sign up for an eligible plan at Verizon, and the carrier will gift you with a free iPad 10 and Apple Watch SE. The minimum requirements are that you have a new line and are signed up for a plan costing at least $20 a month.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $5 a month @ Verizon

Looking to save on iPhone 16 Pro Max? Verizon will hand over the phone for juts $5 a month when you sign up for a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate Plan. No trade-ins required.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: Save up to $650 with trade-in @ Apple Buying straight from the source has its advantages, and Apple is offering between $180 and $650 of trade-in credit for any iPhone 12 or newer. Though the exact amount will depend on what device you have and the condition it's in.

iPhone 15 deals

iPhone 15: $6 a month @ AT&T

If you want an iPhone but don't care about having the newest model, or access to Apple Intelligence, then the iPhone 15 is still a solid option — with great performance, battery life and camera quality. It can be yours for just $6 a month with a qualifying unlimited plan at AT&T. No trade-ins required.

iPhone 15: was $729 now $449 @ Boost Mobile

Save $280 on the price of an iPhone 15 at Boost Mobile. The only catch is that you have to sign up for an Unlimited Premium plan which costs $60 a month — but does come with unlimited data.

iPhone 15: was $729 now $479 @ Metro by T-Mobile

Save $250 on the cost of an iPhone 15 for new customers at Metro by T-Mobile. All you need to do is bring your old phone number with you and sign up for a $70-a-month Metro Flex Plus plan to achieve the maximum savings.

iPhone 15 Pro: $16 a month at AT&T

iPhone 15 Pro offers a lot of great features, including long battery life, great performance and access to Apple Intelligence. It's just not the newest iPhone anymore, which means you can save some serious money on a new one. AT&T will hand a 128GB model over for just $16 a month, provided you sign up for any qualifying unlimited plan.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $21 a month @AT&T

AT&T has also dropped the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, meaning you'll pay just $21 a month when you also sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan. All with great cameras, super-long battery life, an excellent screen and Apple Intelligence support.

Other iPhone deals

iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $149 @ Walmart

Pick up Apple's cheapest iPhone for its lowest ever price at Walmart. It may not hold a candle to flagship iPhones, but this is still one of the best cheap phones — and easily the cheapest way to get that iPhone experience. Just be aware that it's locked to the carrier Straight Talk

iPhone 12: was $629 now Free @ Metro by T-Mobile

Grab yourself an iPhone 12 for nothing a Metro by T-Mobile. All you have to do is sign up for the Metro Flex Plus plan ($70 a month) and bring your old phone number with you from a different carrier.

iPhone 13: was $629 now $100 @ Metro by T-Mobile

If you want something a little newer, then Metro by T-Mobile is also selling the iPhone 13 for just $100. The catch is that you also need to bring your old number with you and sign up for a $70 a month metro Flex Plus plan to qualify./