iPhone 16 September event invitation leaks — what you need to know

We may have just seen an iPhone 16-focused invite to an Apple event held in the second week of September, even if there's a reasonable chance it could be a fake.

The alleged invitation was shared by Majin Bu on X. However, they're not exactly confident in their anonymous source — and therefore this image's credibility, as they express in a follow-up post. So we're taking this with a pinch of salt.

According to what I was told by a source who asked to remain anonymous, the new Apple event where the iPhone 16 will be presented, will be held on September 10 2024. This should be the cover of the invitation pic.twitter.com/7jGoafHaOUAugust 19, 2024

The invite offers the chance for the lucky recipient to visit Apple HQ in Cupertino, California, for an event on September 10, the date many sources are now assuming will be the date of Apple's next product launch. The Apple logo is depicted in a bronze color, which could perhaps be hinting at the Desert Titanium color that's been tipped as this year's hero color for the iPhone 16 Pro.

(Image credit: Majin Bu / X)

There's also the tagline of "Ready. Set. Capture," which sounds like a reference to the iPhone 16's rumored new Capture button for easier photography.

Invite or invention?

If Apple is indeed holding an event in September, the invites should be coming out soon. Apple normally gives us a couple weeks' notice, but it's not unreasonable to think that the design of these invites and the details within are already locked and loaded to be sent out.

However, the details that make this invite convincing — the release date, color and Capture button — are all commonly-known rumors. Anyone following iPhone 16 leaks could have whipped this up themselves with a little design know-how. A September Apple event is all but guaranteed each year, so hopefully we'll soon get official invites from Apple show us if this leak is genuine or not.

Apple's next product showcase could be a busy presentation. As well as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which this alleged invite hints at, we could also see the Apple Watch 10 arrive, plus the AirPods 4 and maybe even the AirPods Max 2.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors