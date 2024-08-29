iPhone 16 battery rumors — these are the upgrades we could see

While not likely to grab headlines the way cameras or even displays might, the battery inside the iPhone 16 is absolutely a crucial component that many users will care about when considering an upgrade. We all want our phones to last longer on a charge, or stay cool when they're working hard, so the rumored upgrades in these areas will have a big impact on how Apple's new phones are received when they arrive in September.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are all apparently in line for some updates to their power cells, with the Pro Max looking to be the recipient of the most potential new tech. Plus there are more milliamp-hours on offer for all models (except for one — we'll get to which one that is). Hopefully, that means the new phones will be able to match — or even improve upon — the already strong battery performance of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. (The iPhone 15 Plus, in particular, still holds down a spot on our best phone battery life list nearly a year after its release.)

Below we've rounded up all the battery-related iPhone 16 rumors, so you can be fully informed about all the potential changes in advances of Apple's Glowtime event on September 9, where the latest phones are likely to make their first appearance.

And if you're hungry for more, then read about another big upgrade tipped for the new iPhones — the iPhone 16 Capture button.

iPhone 16 battery life rumors

Specs are one thing, but the main battery detail iPhone users really care about is how long they'll be able to run their iPhone for between trips to a charger. And the leak-o-sphere claims to have this information, albeit for only one iPhone 16 model.

Battery life could see at least a minor upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is claimed to offer a promised 30 hours of video playback, up from the 29 hours promised for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This could be due to a number of things, like a more efficient display or chipset. But one likely cause for this battery life increase seems to be a larger capacity in the phone's power pack.

Larger batteries don't always lead to longer-lasting phones — there are lots of other factors that can impact this like the power draw of the display or chipset.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iPhone 16 battery capacity rumors

Look out for a capacity increase for three out of four expected iPhone 16 models — a rumor that's been leaked by two different sources. As the table below shows, the alleged iPhone 16 battery sizes are increasing by a few percentage points for the basic iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max when compared to their predecessors in the iPhone 15 lineup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 lineup battery change Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 (rumored) Percentage difference Standard 3,349 mAh 3,561 mAh +6% Plus 4,383 mAh 4,006 mAh -9% Pro 3,274 mAh 3,355 mAh +2% Pro Max 4,422 mAh 4,676 mAh +5%

The unlucky model in the iPhone 16 family is the iPhone 16 Plus, which is reportedly getting a smaller battery based on the figures included in those same leaks. This would be bad news for anyone who likes the features in Apple's Pro models but doesn't want to pay the price that the Pro Max commands. It's also worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro had the worst battery life of last year's models — it beat the average smartphone by about an hour on our test, but it was the only iPhone that didn't pass the 11-hour mark which truly long-lasting handsets can top.

Other iPhone 16 battery rumors

The rumor mill claims Apple will change more than just the size of the iPhone 16 series’ batteries. For one, the batteries could feature improved heat dispersion via a new connector and a frosted metal shell. Previous iPhones have used a shiny metal shell, but Apple's used a frosted texture in its Apple Watches before. Considering how many complaints users had about the iPhone 15 series heating up under heavy use, addressing this via a small battery change sounds like an excellent idea.

On a similar note, the batteries may take up less room despite being larger due to the cells having a 5 - 10% higher density, at least when it comes to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This will be achieved by using a new stainless steel casing. Other iPhone 16 models may not get this feature, as this particular rumor specified the Pro Max. Let's cross our fingers that at least the smaller iPhone 16 Pro gets it, too.

It’s also said that Apple’s using new suppliers in India as well as China to produce the millions of batteries it needs for the iPhone 16 series. This probably won't be noticeable as you use a new iPhone, but it would be important to Apple as it means a wider pool of parts makers to work with, hopefully avoiding shortages or issues caused by single points of failure.

Lastly, one for the right-to-repair fans — the iPhone 16 batteries could be easier to replace in order to meet the EU's newest battery replacement rules. You'll probably still need some specialist knowledge and tools to swap out power packs, but we're happy for anything that makes it simpler for a user to replace a dying iPhone battery when they need to.