I avoided Apple Maps for trip planning — but these iOS 18 features are changing my mind

Opinion
By published

It's now easier to search in places you're planning to travel to

Apple maps logo on iPhone screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While a lot of people prefer Google Maps, Apple Maps does a lot of things well, at least in my experience with using the built-in navigation app on my iPhone.

Giving turn-by-turn directions, listing business operating hours, serving up trail maps for national parks — these are all things right in Apple Maps' wheelhouse.

In contrast, using Maps to plan trips ahead of time can be a little hit or miss.

The iOS 18 version of Maps tackles my frustrations, though. Here's a couple of key upgrades I'm using now that will make your life easier.

Better searching

searching Near Area on Map feature in iOS 18 Maps

(Image credit: Future)

Here's a common scenario: I'm looking up a place for my trip — maybe the place I'm staying or a sight I'm planning to visit — and I want to search for something else in the vicinity.

Let's say that after doing a little sightseeing, I'll want to grab some lunch, and I anticipate having a hankering for tacos. So I want to look up taquerias around the area where I'll be to consider my options.

And that presents a potential problem. By searching for taquerias, Maps might think I want to see the ones near where I am right now — not the ones where I'll be when I'm on my trip.

iOS 18 clarifies exactly where I want to search by adding descriptions in the search field. Now when I type in "taquerias," Maps will show two different options — taquerias that are nearby and taquerias that are "Near Area on Your Map."

Both those labels do exactly what they say. Nearby shows me what's around me right now. Near Area on Your Map displays search results for the particular area I'm looking at, even if it's not my present location.

Search Here in Maps

Search Here button in iOS 18 Maps

(Image credit: Future)

That may not even be the best tool for trip planning that's now a part of iOS 18 Maps. The updated software also features a Search Here button that can let you expand your search to different areas.

Sticking with that taqueria example, let's say I scroll my way over to another part of town — hey, I like to know where to get tacos.

Some taqueria locations may pop up automatically, but if they don't, there's now a Search Here button that appears at the bottom of the screen. Tap that, and Maps will search the new area of the map for the same thing you were looking for before.

This is an excellent addition for trip planning, as you could use Search Here to look up different hotels in different parts of a city to see which ones are near the points of interest your hoping to visit. Or you could search for restaurants in different parts of the map to plan out where you'd like to eat during your trip.

Apple Maps in iOS 18 outlook

Are these big changes? Not really, but they do make Maps more useable for tasks beyond driving directions. Should they have been in Maps previously? Probably, but the important thing is they are there now.

Maps doesn't enjoy the greatest of reputations largely because of a rocky launch, when Apple first split from Google Maps to offer a navigation tool of its own. But the app steadily improved over the years, and it's good to see that more than a dozen years after its launch Apple is still finding ways to bolster Maps.

More from Tom's Guide

Philip Michaels
Philip Michaels

Philip Michaels is a Managing Editor at Tom's Guide. He's been covering personal technology since 1999 and was in the building when Steve Jobs showed off the iPhone for the first time. He's been evaluating smartphones since that first iPhone debuted in 2007, and he's been following phone carriers and smartphone plans since 2015. He has strong opinions about Apple, the Oakland Athletics, old movies and proper butchery techniques. Follow him at @PhilipMichaels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple maps logo on iPhone screen
Apple Maps: 15 essential tips and tricks
A photo of Apple CarPly in use
Apple CarPlay just got a welcome upgrade in iOS 18.4 — what you need to know
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
iOS 18.4 has dropped — 5 new iPhone features to try first
The Action button settings in iOS 18.4 with a Visual Intelligence shortcut for the iPhone 15 Pro
iOS 18.4 adds a crucial Apple Intelligence feature to the iPhone 15 Pro — and it makes your phone more powerful
Writing tools in Apple Intelligence on an iPhone 16e
Getting an iPhone 16e? These are the 7 Apple Intelligence features I'd try out first
Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup
Google Maps just added support for Galaxy S25’s best feature
Latest in iPhones
Apple maps logo on iPhone screen
I avoided Apple Maps for trip planning — but these iOS 18 features are changing my mind
New emojis with iOS 18.4 beta release.
iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
An image of an iPhone screen showing the Safari app icon in the center
I got tired of Safari revealing my web searches in iOS 18.4 — this setting fixes that
iPhone Flip Concept
Foldable iPhone delays — there’s a bigger problem going on at Apple
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air — new survey could be bad news for Apple's super thin iPhone
Render of the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro
New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body
Latest in Opinion
Apple maps logo on iPhone screen
I avoided Apple Maps for trip planning — but these iOS 18 features are changing my mind
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 3 officially greenlit — but I may not watch after that season 2 finale
Woman has taped her mouth shut with a blue I shaped mouth tape
I tried the viral I-shaped mouth tape to improve my sleep and I'll never wear it again — here's why
An angled view of the distraction-free desk setup I built around the Oakywood Standing Desk Pro
I built a completely distraction-free desk setup with these 10 gadgets — and now I’m truly locked in
A Samsung DU7200 LED TV on a side table
I'm a TV reviewer — here's the one type of TV I wouldn't buy
An angled view of the distraction-free desk setup I built around the Oakywood Standing Desk Pro
I built a completely distraction-free desk setup — and now I’m truly locked in
More about iphones
New emojis with iOS 18.4 beta release.

iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.

You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how
An Amazon Echo speaker with ChatGPT logo next to it

I replaced Alexa with ChatGPT on my Amazon Echo — here's how you can do it too
See more latest
Most Popular
The Anker Soundcore Sport X20 hovering over the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
3 budget sports earbuds I like as much as the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Woman has taped her mouth shut with a blue I shaped mouth tape
I tried the viral I-shaped mouth tape to improve my sleep and I'll never wear it again — here's why
Adam Scott in &quot;Severance,&quot; now streaming on Apple TV Plus.
'Severance' season 3 officially greenlit — but I may not watch after that season 2 finale
A group of people wearing passive 3D glasses while watching an LG-branded 3D TV. In the foreground, a woman extends a pair of glasses towards the camera.
I review TVs for a living and I'm convinced 3D TVs are poised for a comeback — here's why
Game running on Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series cards.
I just played games on Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs and it feels like the future — here's why I'm not buying one
An angled view of the distraction-free desk setup I built around the Oakywood Standing Desk Pro
I built a completely distraction-free desk setup with these 10 gadgets — and now I’m truly locked in
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.
You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how
the dyson airwrap ID in teal and terracotta colorway (patina and orange) with a lapis case, with a brush, hairfryer, curling wand attachments
I'm so sick of everything being 'smart' — and the Dyson Airwrap i.d. I've been testing is the last straw
a photo of a woman doing a plank outside
I did 70 walking plank push-ups every day for one week — here’s what happened to my upper body
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
'The Electric State' is a total fail — and proof that Netflix has a blockbuster movie problem