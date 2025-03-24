You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how

iPhone calls showing as small banners? Enable full-screen calls

iPhone users may have noticed incoming calls are harder to spot after Apple changed how they appear on unlocked devices

Instead of interrupting whatever you were doing by filling the screen with the alert, it switched to a less intrusive banner which could be easily missed. And that’s not great if you’re expecting an important call.

If you’d prefer to go back to the old way of doing things — even though being interrupted by a call can be just as annoying as missing one — then you only need to delve into the settings and flick a switch.

Here's how to enable full-screen incoming call alerts on your iPhone.

1. Open the Phone settings

First of all, open the Settings app on your iPhone and select Apps at the bottom of the screen.

Then scroll down and tap Phone.

2. Tap Incoming Calls

Next, tap Incoming Calls.

It should say Banner next to it, as this is how iPhone currently displays incoming call alerts at the top of the screen.

3. Select Full Screen

Now, to make sure an incoming call alert fills the screen, select Full Screen.

You can now tap Phone to go back and quit the Settings app.

And there you go. You now know how to turn on full-screen incoming call alerts. You can also make calls work better for you in other ways.

Why not learn how to record phone call on your iPhone and discover how to put an iPhone on hold. You can also find out how to silence calls and messages from individual contacts without them even knowing.

