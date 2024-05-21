Hurry! Apple's boosting iPhone trade-in values for a limited time

A great way to save on your iPhone purchase when you buy from Apple is to trade in your current phone. That gives you a credit that you can apply to lowering the cost on your next iPhone. And it's an even better strategy the next couple of weeks as Apple has bumped up the size of its credit for a limited time.

Through June 3, you can get up to $650 off an iPhone purchase when you trade in a device with Apple. Previously, Apple capped its trade-in credit at $630.

Get up to $650 back for an iPhone trade-in @ Apple

Apple has raised the maximum amount it's doling out for iPhone trade-ins through June 3. Newer models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max fetch the largest return, but you can also qualify for a higher-than-usual credit on devices as old as the iPhone 7 Plus. Apple gives you the option of applying the credit to a new purchase or converting the rebate into an Apple Gift Card you can use at a later time.

Mind you, only recent iPhones qualify for the maximum amount, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max fetching that $650 credit and the iPhone 14 Pro qualifying for up to $530 back from Apple. But even if you have an older device to trade-in, you'll be getting a bigger return than normal. An iPhone 7 Plus recently qualified for up to $50 back from Apple, but that's been raised to $60 under the current promotion.

Here's a full list of the maximum credit Apple will pay out for iPhone trade-ins. (We're showing U.S. rebates, but Apple is running this promotion in other parts of the world, too. You'll find Australian trade-ins here and UK trade-ins here).

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $650

Up to $650 iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $530

Up to $530 iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $430

Up to $430 iPhone 14: Up to $380

Up to $380 iPhone SE (2022): Up to $170

Up to $170 iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $460

Up to $460 iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $380

Up to $380 iPhone 13: Up to $320

Up to $320 iPhone 13 mini: Up to $300

Up to $300 iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $370

Up to $370 iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $300

Up to $300 iPhone 12: Up to $220

Up to $220 iPhone 12 mini: Up to $200

Up to $200 iPhone SE (2020): Up to $90

Up to $90 iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $300

Up to $300 iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $250

Up to $250 iPhone 11: Up to $200

Up to $200 iPhone XS Max: Up to $160

Up to $160 iPhone XS: Up to $120

Up to $120 iPhone XR: Up to $120

Up to $120 iPhone X: Up to $110

Up to $110 iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $90

Up to $90 iPhone 8: Up to $60

Up to $60 iPhone 7 Plus: Up to $60

To fetch the highest value, your iPhone will have to be in good condition with an intact screen. You're able to trade in your device either at an Apple Store or online.

While you can apply the credit to an iPhone purchase, Apple also gives you the option of putting your trade-in credit on an Apple Gift Card that you can use at a later time.

Apple's current iPhone 15 models are some of the best iPhones we've tested with the iPhone 15 Pro Max leading the pack. If that $1,199 phone is too much for your budget (even with your trade-in credit), the iPhone 15 Pro is a smaller version of that phone with a less powerful telephoto lens that costs $200 less. You can also consider the $799 iPhone 15, which now features a Dynamic Island cutout instead of a notch while also offering a pair of top-performing rear cameras.

We're a few months away from the fall release of the iPhone 16 lineup. Rumors claim the standard iPhone 16 will get the Action button that Apple introduced to its iPhone 15 Pro models, while the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to adopt the Pro Max's improved telephoto lens. If any of those improvements sound interesting, you can always turn to the gift card option when trading in your phone for Apple's higher-than-usual credits.