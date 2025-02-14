Foldable iPhone leaker just tipped size of both displays

For years, Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone. Recent rumors have coalesced around a potential 2026 launch.

Since 2015, the rumored iPhone Flip has been oriented toward Apple's first folding device offering a clamshell-style device, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Motorola Razr.

However, recent leaks have pointed toward more of a bookstyle fold, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This week, regular tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that Apple's first foldable would be a "Big Fold" — bookstyle.

They added (machine translated), "The current prototype has an outer screen of 5.49 inches and an inner screen of 7.74 inches."

Those are surprising numbers and would make the foldable iPhone the smallest 'Big Fold' style device on the market. For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro fold features an exterior display of 6.3 inches and an interior one of 8 inches. The Z Fold 6 has a similar 6.3-inch cover screen, though the main display is smaller at 7.6 inches.

DCS is a reasonably reliable leaker, but this report clashes with another rumor from earlier in the month claiming that Apple is working on a device with an internal screen measuring a massive 12 inches. The cover display from that handset is estimated to be around 6.1 inches.

That rumor mentioned that Apple is working on smaller versions as well, making us wonder if DCS looked at one of those prototypes.

We'll have quite a while before we see Apple launch its version. The earlier rumor proposed a fall 2026 release and leaker Jukanlosreve confirmed September 2026, when Apple will likely launch the iPhone 18 series.

