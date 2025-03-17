iPhone Flip and Foldable iPad could finally go into mass production next year — what we know

I feel like we’ve been hearing rumors about the foldable iPhone for far too long, since before foldable phones actually existed as products you could buy. Thankfully, according to Jeff Pu, we may not have that much longer to wait for Apple’s foldable devices to finally go on sale.

In a research note with GF Securities (via MacRumors), Pu claims that two foldable Apple devices have entered New product Introduction (NPI) at Foxconn. Mass production of these foldables is expected to begin at some point in the second half of 2026, with early prototyping kickstarting around April this year.

Pu didn’t offer any extra details about these devices, or when they might arrive. But we probably shouldn’t expect them to arrive before early 2027 at the earliest — assuming what Pu has said is true.

iPhone Flip: What to expect

(Image credit: #iOS Beta News/YouTube)

It’s also not difficult to deduce what these devices might end up being. We’ve heard plenty of rumors about Apple foldables over the years, and the recent ones seem to agree that we could see two distinct foldables in the near future. The first is the foldable iPhone Flip, which is rumored to come with an 8-inch foldable display. The second is a foldable iPad, which could offer up to 19-inches of screen space.

We don’t know a whole lot else about these devices right now, but if prototyping is really set to begin within a month then it shouldn’t be long before more details start to leak out.

Pu believes that 2025 is likely to be a “lukewarm” year for iPhone shipments, partly due to Apple delaying the AI-infused upgrades to Siri. With that in mind he expects the foldable devices to be a welcome boost, especially to Foxconn.

Here’s just hoping that Apple’s foldables arrive sooner rather than later. The company seems to have spent the past 6 or 7 years goofing off, considering the idea of foldable iPhones but never actually going anywhere with it.

In the meantime you can read all the latest news and rumors about the foldable iPhone in our iPhone Flip hub.