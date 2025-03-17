iOS 19's big redesign is tipped to bring a whole new look and unite all of Apple's devices — and pave the way for a foldable iPhone

iOS 19 could have a totally different look and feel to the iPhone interface we're used to, according to new tidbits from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The new iPhone OS, as well as Apple's upcoming iPadOS 19 and macOS 16, is going to take a number of cues from the Vision Pro's visionOS, Gurman claims. That includes basics like buttons and windows, plus a focus on transparent elements.

This will apparently result in a more unified look for all Apple's OSes, and will apparently make the iPhone interface easier to understand and use.

Gurman previously described these changes as the biggest change to iOS in over a decade.

But on top of just refreshing the look of things, iOS 19 and co. will be reworked to make preparations for future form-factors, like foldables such as the rumored iPhone Flip, or the long-awaited touchscreen-equipped Mac.

A new design for a new era

You wouldn't think iOS 18 is particularly old-fashioned, but its design is still based on principles laid down with iOS 7.

iOS hasn't changed its look since iOS 7 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even if not strictly necessary, a fresh look for the iPhone's operating system could help drum up more interest in the update from more casual iPhone users. It could also direct them to other Apple devices if the leap to using an Apple tablet or PC is made (or at least appears to be) smaller than before.

On top of the new look, the rumor mill claims that iOS 19 will carry a Camera app redesign, add a live translation feature for AirPods and finally bring users a number of Apple Intelligence features that have been held up from their planned launch in iOS 18.

The announcement of iOS 19, its design and capabilities is near certain to happy at WWDC 2025, which is assumed to be happening in June as usual.

It's feeling like this event is going to herald big changes both for anyone buying the iPhone 17 and other new Apple devices later this year, and anyone with new-enough gadgets already on their desks and in their pockets when the update goes live more broadly.