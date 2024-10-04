Apple’s iOS 18.0.1 contains two important security fixes — here’s what we know

VoiceOver won't be quite as loud

iOS 18 logo on an iPhone 15 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

iOS 18's latest update, iOS 18.0.1, offers several fixes to some serious issues with the iPhone 16 series. However, a couple of quite important security fixes have also been announced by Apple

Firstly, Apple solves a reported bug that appeared to only affect the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to the reports the bug, which was found in the Messages app, would record a few seconds of audio before the phone showed the recording icon in the dynamic island. This could lead to unwanted information being sent by accident. 

The update, alongside an update for iPadOS 18, also solves the issue that saw the VoiceOver feature reading out a user's saved passwords. This was a big problem for certain users as it represented a rather substantial security concern. The fix in question affects models of iPhone and iPad that are capable of running both iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, however, there is a bug that bricks M4 iPad Pros so be careful upgrading. 

An iPhone with a voice memo

(Image credit: Future)

It should be noted that iOS 18.0.1 is not the same as the recent iOS 18.1 public beta, it is a security and bug patch. As such, upgrading will not give your phone access to the same Apple Intelligence features found in the recent beta. However, it is still possible to join the iOS 18.1 beta to test the features, although you will need a phone compatible with Apple Intelligence.  

iOS 18 offers plenty of features to users that make upgrading almost a no-brainer. For instance, the new update has made it easier than ever to customize your home screen and offers an improved control center. iOS 18 also allows users to lock an app, and even hide it from prying eyes, although they aren't completely invisible. However, it should be noted that upgrading is a one-way trip, as it is currently impossible to downgrade back to iOS 17. 

These small improvements aren't the most exciting news in terms of features, but they do offer an insight into how Apple plans to handle any discovered bugs. If you want to get the most out of iOS 18 and the eventual future of Apple Intelligence then we have a list with some of the best iPhones currently available. 

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 