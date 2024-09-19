iOS 18’s hidden apps aren’t quite as invisible as you’d think — everything you need to know

One of the latest additions to iOS 18 is the ability to lock and hide apps from view. However, the feature has a couple of holes that need to be fixed.

The feature is simple in concept and works similarly to Samsung's Private Space feature. It allows users to select apps that require facial ID to open or place them in a hidden folder in the app library. This makes it easy to hide apps, such as one of the best dating apps you'd rather others didn't see.

However, a recent report from 9to5Mac has revealed that the hidden apps aren't quite as well hidden as you might like. In theory, a hidden app should not appear without biometric scans, but the app being on your phone can still be discovered.

For instance, the Reddit app appears in the Background App Refresh list in the Settings menu. Hidden apps will also still appear in the Photos tab of the Privacy section if they have been granted access. The apps will also still appear as installed in the App Store. Finally, sites like Quora or Reddit will still mention opening them in the app when going to their web pages.

(Image credit: Future)

One user in the article also mentions that you can see the apps while using the Mac. Supposedly, it is possible to see the hidden apps in the Mirrored Notifications setting while using the iPhone Mirroring feature for MacOS Sequoia. This feature, which was debuted during Apple's WWDC presentation, allows users to monitor their smartphone home screen from their desktop.

It should be stated that Apple does not promise that hiding the app will make it unfindable. When you initially hide an app, it will state that it may still be visible in a few places, such as settings. However, we hope that Apple plans to change this to make our hidden apps even more secure, for instance, by placing them in a hidden folder in the settings.

Undoubtedly, iOS 18 has been a pretty significant shakeup for Apple, and Apple Intelligence will only add to the list of features and improvements. As such, a few teething issues like this shouldn't be a concern and will likely be improved in future updates.

